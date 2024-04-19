Now heading towards the final phase of a fundamental work for the city, to connect the port, airport and the high-speed railway service

Assisting the final raising, Naples' Mayor Gaetano Manfredi and the assessor of Infrastructure, Mobility and Civil Protection Edoardo Cosenza

Similar to a huge iron web, and inspired by a hangar, by the Summer the covering of the roofing with prefabricated segments and glass fixtures to illuminate the station with natural lighting, will also be completed

Naples, April 19, 2024 - The last raising, today, completed the metal roofing of the to-be Capodichino station in Naples, built by Webuild. A further piece towards completing a work that will be significantly important for citizens' urban transport. Naples will in fact become one of the first cities in the world with a metro line that will directly connect the three important centres of Naples' mobility: the port, the airport, and the railway, including the high-speed railway service.

Present at the event, Naples' Mayor Gaetano Manfredi and the assessor of Infrastructure, Mobility and Civil Protection of the Municipality of Naples Edoardo Cosenza, who were welcomed by the people in charge of the projects of Naples' metro, for Webuild.

The station will be managed by ANM (Azienda Napoletana Mobilità), being an integral part of the project to extend Line 1, the latter currently extending for 18 km with 19 stations. It is being built by Webuild that leads a consortium withMoccia Irmeon behalf ofMetropolitana di Napoli S.p.A. and the Municipality of Naples.

The metallic roofing of the future station measures 65x53 metres and weighs 450 tonnes. With a height of 8 metres from the road level, its shape is inspired by a hangar. It is made of tubular profiles that make it just like a huge steel web. Once the entire metallic plate is installed, the roof covering will begin, whose completion is expected by the forthcoming Summer, with prefabricated concrete tiles and glass fixtures that will allow the illumination of the to-be station with natural light, which will have different colours, direction, and dimension, according to the different phases of the day, creating games of light and various effects.

The Capodichino Station project, designed by architect Ivan Harbour of the RSHP architect firm, was inspired by St. Patrick's Well, the 54-metre-deep excavation built in Orvieto in the 16th century. The station, in the areas that will be opened to the public, has a circular area with an internal diameter of approximately 33 metres. It reaches approximately 50 metres in depth and is a sole open space with eight central lifts and four spiral stairs that move upward along the walls reaching the ground. The lifts have been custom-designed and represent the first kind in Italy with maximum seismic level resistance. The area above ground of the station will also be redesigned when works are finished, with covered pedestrian paths, green areas, parking spaces and new access roads.

The Webuild Group has built 14,140 km, worldwide, of railways and metros. It has been present in the Italian region of Campania since the '80s, with significantly important works like the station of the Naples-Afragola high-speed railway line, designed by starchitect Zaha Hadid. It is currently working on Lot 1A of the section comprised between Battipaglia and Romagnano of the new Salerno-Reggio Calabria high-speed railway line, and on 4 sections of the Naples-Bari high-speed/high-capacity railway line, which when finished will allow joining the two cities in just 2 hours, against the approximately 4 currently needed.

The Webuild Group, in Naples, has built a total of 14 stations of the metro, of which 10 on Line 1, of which some of the iconic "Art Stations", like the multi-awarded Toledo, but alsoUniversità ,Dante,Museo, andMaterdei. Webuild is also currently constructing Line 7 in Naples, with the Monte Sant'Angelo and Parco San Paolo stops, San Pasquale station on Line 6 and the doubling of the Cumana Railway Line, for a section of almost 5 kilometres, between the Dazio and Cantieri stations.

The works being built by the Webuild Group in Campania and in Naples engage 2,300 people (direct and indirect personnel), and approximately 2,500 supply chain companies engaged in the process, and are part of the 19 projects that the Group is constructing in the South of Italy, with almost 5,450 people already employed (directly and indirectly). To support the construction of these projects, and more in genaral, to meet the need connected to Italy's infrastructural development, Webuild has also launched the "Cantiere Lavoro Italia" programme, which aims at training and hiring 10 thousand people by 2026, of which 80% in the South of Italy.