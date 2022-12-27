Webuild moves ahead with its buyback program

(Alliance News) - Webuild Spa reported that it purchased 39,294 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 19 and Dec. 23.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR1.3819, for a total value of EUR54,302.26.

To date, the company holds 17.2 million of its own ordinary shares, representing 1.7 percent of its share capital.

Webuild's stock closed Tuesday down 1.2 percent at EUR1.39 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

