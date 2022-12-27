Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Webuild S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-12-27 am EST
1.394 EUR   -1.20%
12:52pWebuild moves ahead with its buyback program
AN
12/23Webuild And Csc, Brenner Base Tunnel : "Lilia" TBM ready for mechanical excavation in one of the two longest sections of the tunnels, having successfully passed the final test
PU
12/23MILAN MARKET PRE-OPEN: Europeans expected up; Japan, record inflation
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Webuild moves ahead with its buyback program

12/27/2022 | 12:52pm EST
(Alliance News) - Webuild Spa reported that it purchased 39,294 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 19 and Dec. 23.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR1.3819, for a total value of EUR54,302.26.

To date, the company holds 17.2 million of its own ordinary shares, representing 1.7 percent of its share capital.

Webuild's stock closed Tuesday down 1.2 percent at EUR1.39 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

