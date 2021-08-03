Webuild: proud of the great success of the Italian sailing team at the Tokyo Olympics

Caterina Banti ('Circolo Canottieri Aniene' of Rome) and Ruggero Tita win gold medal in the medal race

Milan, August 3, 2021 - Webuild is extremely proud to hear of the victory of Italian sailors Caterina Banti ('Circolo Canottieri Aniene' in Rome) and Ruggero Tita, at the Tokyo Olympics, where they won the Medal Race, Nacra17 class, handing over to Italy a new gold medal, in Japan, after leading with tenacity and determination since the first day of competition. A historic result, achieved thanks to the commitment of the Banti-Tita duo, to which Webuild had the honour of contributing by supporting the Aniene Club in Rome for years. The club, over the years, has trained many great athletes, who have all faced great sports' challenges.

Webuild CEO Pietro Salini said: 'Sport is a metaphor, and sailing even more so, of the ingredients needed to succeed in life and professionally: passion, commitment, hands at work steering sails and exploiting wind and natural conditions to achieve a set goal. Recognizing talents and supporting young people. Putting them together as a team with a common vision is what allows us to face our daily engineering challenges, achieving unimaginable goals. This is what has inspired us in recent years with projects like the Panama Canal, the Bridges over the Bosphorus, and the San Giorgio Bridge as well as Progetto Italia, the industrial initiative that has allowed us to reach a new milestone with Astaldi's integration in these past few days. This is what we believe our Country needs now more than ever: great teamwork and young people to be proud of, to bring worldwide prestige to Italy. '

Webuild General Manager Massimo Ferrari added: 'We are proud to have contributed, albeit with the modest economic commitments required by a 'virtuous' sport like sailing, to associate Webuild's name to the young men and women who, without the Federation, without CONI (Giovanni Malagò), without the Aniene Rowing Club, and the constancy of supporters like Webuild, perhaps would never have reached where they are today. They have made history. Strongly committed young men and women that represent the best of Italy that wishes to race, catching up on a post-pandemic growth. Here's to a resilient Italy and its achievements. Italy that works for the future.'