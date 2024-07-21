Rome, 21 July 2024- Simonpietro Salini, the entrepreneur who led the construction company founded by his father Pietro in 1936 from the 1960s, has passed away today in Rome at the age of 92. The entire Webuild family expresses its heartfelt gratitude, remembering his extraordinary vision and unwavering dedication to social responsibility towards both employees and the wider community.

An architect and builder with great humanity and guided by a strategic vision, Simonpietro Salini was a beacon during Italy's post-war rebirth. His impact during the 1960s economic boom was profound, with his work on major infrastructure projects and buildings. In 1956, he stepped into the family business. In 1962, he embarked on expanding its horizons internationally, and just a few years later, following his father's passing, Simonpietro took the reins of the company, guiding it toward global prominence. His innovative approach first turned to Africa, a continent that offered the greatest opportunities at that time for companies specialized in large-scale projects. He contributed to realize major infrastructure projects that, over the years, have helped to change some African countries' aspect, from Ethiopia to Sierra Leone, from Ghana to Nigeria, from Algeria to Libya.

His commitment and dedication to the company, combined with his entrepreneurial talent, catalysed the transformation of a family business into a major industrial group.

In recent years, Simonpietro has scaled back his operational activities but remained the honorary president of Salini Costruttori and several other companies within the group. He has moved to the countryside near Siena, where he passionately collected medieval Sienese art.