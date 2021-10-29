Log in
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
Webuild s.p.a. Transfer of the Registered Office in Business Registry

10/29/2021
Milan, October 29, 2021 - Following our communication of October 14, 2021, please note that on October 28, 2021, the registered office of Webuild SpA was transferred from Via dei Missaglia no. 97, in Milan, to Via Adige no. 19, in Milan, and was duly registered in Milan's Business Registry, with effect from October 18, 2021.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 16:51:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 834 M 7 897 M 7 897 M
Net income 2021 61,8 M 71,5 M 71,5 M
Net Debt 2021 412 M 477 M 477 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,6x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 2 163 M 2 526 M 2 500 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 31 075
Free-Float 27,2%
Managers and Directors
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi General Manager-International Operations
Giuseppina Capaldo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.82.40%2 526
VINCI12.67%61 494
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED40.76%34 044
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.24%30 255
FERROVIAL, S.A.22.70%23 792
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD108.51%19 170