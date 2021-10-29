Webuild s.p.a. Transfer of the Registered Office in Business Registry

Milan, October 29, 2021 - Following our communication of October 14, 2021, please note that on October 28, 2021, the registered office of Webuild SpA was transferred from Via dei Missaglia no. 97, in Milan, to Via Adige no. 19, in Milan, and was duly registered in Milan's Business Registry, with effect from October 18, 2021.
