Webuild subsidiary wins EUR408 million contracts

(Alliance News) - Webuild Spa announced Friday that the Fisia Italimpianti Group company, has been awarded two contracts worth a total of EUR408 million, respectively, for the construction and operation of the water treatment plant at the onshore ZULUF oil complex in Saudi Arabia.

The acquisition, the company explained in the note, "marks the entry of Fisia Italimpianti - a world leader in the construction of desalination and water treatment plants - into the Oil & Gas sector and its return to Operation & Maintenance."

"The project also strengthens Webuild's positioning in a market, water, with high growth potential, in which the group aims to grow over the next three years."

The first contract - to be executed under an EPC Engineering, Procurement and Construction formula - is worth USD327 million and involves the construction of a water treatment, degassing and filtration plant for reinjection and water injection in the Oil & Gas sector, with a maximum production capacity of 185,000 m3/day. The plant will contribute to the increased production of Arab Heavy crude oil (AH) from oil giant Aramco's ZULUF field.

The plant will be located in the eastern province of Saudi Arabia, about 6km west of Tanajib Airport.

Fisia Italimpianti will carry out the project for Developer "Almar Water Solutions Consortium - Aljomaih Energy & Water Company." The final client is Aramco. The duration of the work is expected to be just under 3 years, and about 1,500 direct and third-party jobs are expected to be created for its implementation.

The second contract, with a total value of USD112 million, with Fisia Italimpianti holding a 20 percent share, provides for the management of the plant's Operation & Maintenance activities for 25 years. Fisia Italimpianti will execute the contract in a joint venture with Almar Water Solutions, Aljomaih Energy and Water Co Ltd and Aquatech International.

Fisia Italimpianti has an established presence in the Middle East, where it has built desalination and water treatment plants in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain. Plants that are characterized by the innovative solutions adopted at the technological level and that already serve a catchment area of more than 20 million users, the note says.

Webuild is up 0.6 percent to EUR1.92 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

