Webuild takes over own shares for more than EUR21,000

(Alliance News) - Webuild Spa informed Monday that from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2022, it purchased 15,000 of its own ordinary shares.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR1.4503 per share for a total value of EUR21,755.00.

Thus, Webuild holds 17.2 million shares, or 1.7 percent of the share capital.

Webuild on Monday closed in the green by 3.6 percent at EUR1.52 per share.

