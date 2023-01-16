Advanced search
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
2023-01-16
1.523 EUR   +3.61%
Webuild takes over own shares for more than EUR21,000

01/16/2023 | 01:50pm EST
(Alliance News) - Webuild Spa informed Monday that from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2022, it purchased 15,000 of its own ordinary shares.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR1.4503 per share for a total value of EUR21,755.00.

Thus, Webuild holds 17.2 million shares, or 1.7 percent of the share capital.

Webuild on Monday closed in the green by 3.6 percent at EUR1.52 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 7 314 M 7 913 M 7 913 M
Net income 2022 33,5 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
Net cash 2022 272 M 294 M 294 M
P/E ratio 2022 58,8x
Yield 2022 4,08%
Capitalization 1 455 M 1 575 M 1 574 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 33 368
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart WEBUILD S.P.A.
Webuild S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WEBUILD S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,47 €
Average target price 2,15 €
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi Director
Ferdinando Parente Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.6.91%1 574
VINCI8.67%61 801
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.23%37 231
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.37%34 061
QUANTA SERVICES4.21%21 221
FERROVIAL, S.A.6.66%20 743