Webuild takes over own shares for more than EUR32,000

(Alliance News) - Webuild Spa informed Monday that on Jan. 3, 2022, it purchased 23,323 of its own ordinary shares.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR1.4059 per share for a total consideration of EUR32,788.85.

Thus, Webuild holds 17.2 million shares, or 1.7 percent of the share capital.

Webuild on Monday closed in the green by 0.2 percent at EUR1.45 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

