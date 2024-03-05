(Alliance News) - Webuild Spa announced Tuesday that its subsidiary Lane has acquired the USD299 million project to build the "Seminole Expressway/SR 417 Project" in Florida. With this contract, Webuild, through Lane, confirms a strong presence in the U.S., its second largest non-domestic market after Australia in terms of revenue.

The contract, 100% Lane, involves the design and construction of work to widen a section of the Seminole Expressway/SR 417 highway in Seminole County, Florida. This arterial, an evacuation route in emergencies and part of Orlando's eastern beltway, will be widened from four to eight lanes over a length that runs about 10 miles from the Orange County border to north of SR 434.

Commissioned by Florida's Turnpike Enterprise, Florida Department of Transportation, the project aims to provide smoother traffic flow for people and goods and greater road safety for all passing vehicles. Work is scheduled to begin in the fall, with the goal of completing the section in the spring of 2029.

The Group is currently working on other road projects in Florida, such as widening a section of I-275 in Tampa and upgrading the interconnection between I-4 and Sand Lake Road in Orange County. Lane is also completing the Poinciana Parkway in Osceola County and working on the Mainline Turnpike in Orlando.

Webuild's stock is up 5.8 percent to EUR2.10 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.