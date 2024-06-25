(Alliance News) - Webuild Spa announced on Monday that during the period from June 17 to June 21, it bought back 118,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of EUR1.9865 for a total value of EUR234,403.90.

As a result of these transactions, Webuild holds 25.3 million of its own ordinary shares, representing 2.5 percent of the share capital.

Webuild closed Monday in the green by 1.4 percent at ER2.07 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

