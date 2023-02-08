Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Webuild S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35:30 2023-02-08 am EST
1.710 EUR   -0.12%
12:54pWebuild wins work for Trent bypass
AN
02/07Helikon increases short sales on Webuild
AN
02/07Webuild takes over own shares for about EUR220,000
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Webuild wins work for Trent bypass

02/08/2023 | 12:54pm EST
(Alliance News) - Webuild Spa announced Wednesday that it has been awarded, in consortium, by RFI - Rete Ferroviaria Italiana the contract for the Trento railway bypass - Lot 3A - with a total value of EUR934 million.

The consortium is led by the Webuild Group - 55% total share - and will design and construct about 13 kilometers of new railway line, almost all of it underground, as part of the Fortezza-Verona high-speed quadrupling in continuation of the Brenner Base Tunnel.

For the execution of the works, an estimated 1,000 direct and third-party jobs will be created, with an important induced activity for the entire supply chain.

The Webuild Group - 51 percent Webuild and 4 percent Seli - will perform the work, along with Ghella for 35 percent and Collini for 10 percent.

Lot 3A, which is included in the PNRR as one of the strategic projects for the enhancement of sustainable mobility in Italy, will contribute to the efficiency of international freight transport and the improvement of the country's competitiveness.

"The work is located on the Munich-Verona strategic trans-European axis and is part of a larger program of interventions to enhance mobility in the Trento area, of which the bypass is the key piece, which will help reduce CO2 emissions by more than 65,000 tons per year. The project involves the construction of a natural tunnel, the Trento Tunnel, and two short surface sections alongside the existing line," the company explained in a note.

On Wednesday, Webuild closed 0.1 percent in the red at EUR1.71 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

