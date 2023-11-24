UNITED STATES

For the month of November 2023

WEBUY GLOBAL LTD

On October 18, 2023, WBEUY GLOBAL LTD, a Cayman Islands exempted company (the "Company"), entered into an underwriting agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") with EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC ("EF Hutton"), as the representative of the underwriters listed on Schedule A thereto (the "Representative") in connection with the initial public of 3,800,000 ordinary shares of the Company at an offering price of $4.00.

Pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement, the Company also granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 570,000 ordinary shares at the Public Offering Price, less the underwriting discount, to cover over-allotment, if any (the "Over-Allotment Option").

On November 3, 2023, the Representative exercised the Over-Allotment Option partially to purchase an additional 150,000 ordinary shares (the "November 3 Exercise"), in which the company received $546,000 in net proceeds from the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option. On November 21, 2023, the Representative exercised the Over-Allotment Option in full to purchase the remaining 420,000 ordinary shares (the "November 21 Exercise"), and received $1,528,800 in net proceeds, after deducting underwriting discounts by the Company. The closing of the November 21 Exercise took place on November 24, 2023.

WEBUY GLOBAL LTD Date: November 24, 2023 By: /s/ Bin Xue Name: Bin Xue Title: Chief Executive Officer

