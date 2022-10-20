Advanced search
Ave Bie elected to WEC Energy Group board of directors

10/20/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ave M. Bie, a business law, utilities and energy attorney, has been appointed to the board of directors of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC). Her appointment is effective Jan. 1, 2023.

"We're delighted that Ave has agreed to join the WEC Energy Group board," said Gale Klappa, executive chairman. "Her extensive public and private experience in the utility sector will add another layer of depth to an engaged and effective board of directors."

Bie is a current partner with the Milwaukee-based law firm Quarles & Brady and is the managing partner of its Madison office. She will retire from Quarles & Brady at the end of this calendar year.

Bie is the past chair and current vice chair of the board of the New York Independent System Operator and previously served as the chair of the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. She brings more than 25 years of highly relevant expertise to the company's board.

Bie earned a juris doctor from the University of Wisconsin Law School and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire. She serves on a number of civic and professional boards in the company's service area, including the board of directors of the Green Bay Packers.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.6 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in the Midwest.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 38,000 stockholders of record, 7,000 employees and more than $40 billion of assets.

