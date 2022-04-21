Log in
Urbint Partners with Wisconsin Public Service to Protect Natural Gas Infrastructure
PR
WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Urbint Partners with Wisconsin Public Service to Protect Natural Gas Infrastructure

04/21/2022 | 09:35am EDT
WPS using Urbint Lens for Damage Prevention to focus equipment protection efforts

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbint, the leading AI platform for predicting and stopping threats to critical infrastructure and workers, today announced the rollout of Urbint's AI-powered damage prevention technology throughout Wisconsin Public Service's (WPS) natural gas service area in northeastern and north central Wisconsin. WPS, a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group, is using Urbint Lens for Damage Prevention to help third-party excavators avoid striking its underground natural gas lines, preventing methane leaks and safety incidents.

"Each year, damage to our natural gas system inconveniences our customers and prevents them from receiving the energy they depend on for their homes and businesses," said Dave Megna, vice president, field operations — WPS. "This technology is another tool in our toolbox that helps us serve our customers safely and reliably."

"WPS is advancing its operations with cutting-edge technology to ensure public safety and reliability in a complex operating environment," said Corey Capasso, Founder and CEO of Urbint. "Not only do third-party damages account for 12% of methane emissions in the natural gas sector, but they're a threat to public safety nationwide. We're honored to partner with WPS to reduce emissions and protect the community."

By deploying Urbint Lens for Damage Prevention across its territory, WPS is implementing an end-to-end, risk-based approach to preventing excavation damages. With Urbint's technology, WPS can easily identify the excavations that present the highest risk of damage, or where the impact of an incident would be especially significant. The software enables WPS to prioritize these high-risk sites and seamlessly dispatch field personnel to them, preventing more damages with the same resources.

Learn more about Urbint Lens for Damage Prevention.

About Urbint

Urbint predicts threats to workers and critical infrastructure to stop incidents before they happen. Leveraging real-world data and artificial intelligence, Urbint's software delivers a clear picture of risk up to a week in advance, and enables decision makers to take action in the right place, at the right time, before an incident occurs. Many of the largest energy and infrastructure companies in North America trust Urbint to protect their workers, assets, and the communities they serve. Learn more at urbint.com

About Wisconsin Public Service
Wisconsin Public Service is a utility subsidiary of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC). The company serves approximately 453,000 electric and 336,000 natural gas customers in northeastern and north central Wisconsin. Visit wisconsinpublicservice.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urbint-partners-with-wisconsin-public-service-to-protect-natural-gas-infrastructure-301530257.html

SOURCE Urbint


© PRNewswire 2022
