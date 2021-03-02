Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  WEC Energy Group    WEC

WEC ENERGY GROUP

(WEC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WEC Energy Group :'s Klappa to present at international GLIO Virtual Conference

03/02/2021 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILWAUKEE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WEC Energy Group Executive Chairman Gale Klappa will join Tom Fanning, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Co., for a virtual panel discussion at the Global Listed Infrastructure Organisation (GLIO) Virtual Conference. The panel will be moderated by Steve Fleishman of Wolfe Research and will take place Tuesday, March 9, at 4 p.m. Central time.

Who:             

Gale Klappa — Executive Chairman of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC)


Tom Fanning — Chairman, President and CEO of Southern Co.


Steve Fleishman — Managing Director and Senior Analyst at Wolfe Research



What:        

The GLIO utilities discussion will center on lessons learned from 2020, an outlook for 2021 and beyond, and a deep dive into the listed utility sector's leading role in driving the energy transition.



When:           

Tuesday, March 9, at 4 p.m. Central time



Note:             

The presentation will be available on a live audio webcast via a link on wecenergygroup.com. A replay will be available after the presentation.

The Global Listed Infrastructure Organisation (GLIO) is the representative body for the $2.7 trillion market capitalization listed infrastructure asset class. GLIO raises investor awareness for the asset class through research, education, events and promotion.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.6 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in the Midwest.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 42,000 stockholders of record, 7,300 employees and $37 billion of assets.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wec-energy-groups-klappa-to-present-at-international-glio-virtual-conference-301238746.html

SOURCE WEC Energy Group


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about WEC ENERGY GROUP
12:01pWEC ENERGY GROUP  : 's Klappa to present at international GLIO Virtual Conferenc..
PR
09:17aWEC ENERGY  : to acquire 90% ownership of Jayhawk Wind Farm
AQ
09:12aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Trading Higher During Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
03/01WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
03/01WEC ENERGY  : Buys 90% of Kansas Wind Farm Powering Facebook for $302 Million
MT
02/25WEC ENERGY  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
02/16WEC ENERGY GROUP  : announces plan for Wisconsin's first large-scale solar and b..
PR
02/16WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
02/11WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/05WEC ENERGY  : posts strong 2020 results
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ