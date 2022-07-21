Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. WEC Energy Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEC   US92939U1060

WEC ENERGY GROUP

(WEC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:55 2022-07-21 pm EDT
96.15 USD   +0.02%
03:01pWisconsin Electric declares quarterly dividends
PR
02:34pWEC Energy Group declares quarterly dividend
PR
07/20Credit Suisse Downgrades WEC Energy Group to Underperform from Neutral, Says Current 15% Premium to Large Cap Electric Utilities Group Unsustainable; Lowers PT to $98 from $108
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wisconsin Electric declares quarterly dividends

07/21/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin Electric board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 90 cents per share on the company's Preferred Stock, 3.60% Series, payable Sept. 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on Aug. 12, 2022. The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on the company's Six Per Cent Preferred Stock, payable Oct. 31, 2022, to stockholders of record on Oct. 14, 2022.

Wisconsin Electric Power Co., doing business as We Energies, is a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC). The company serves more than 1.1 million electric customers and more than 490,000 natural gas customers in Wisconsin. Visit the We Energies website at we-energies.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wisconsin-electric-declares-quarterly-dividends-301591287.html

SOURCE Wisconsin Electric Power Co.


© PRNewswire 2022
