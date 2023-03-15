WEC Energy Group , an energy firm, has unveiled a curved, custom-designed DaktronicsLED wall in its control room at Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin , which is used by subsidiary Wisconsin Public Service employees in monitoring the energy grid, according to a press release.

The screen measures at approximately 308 square feet and it incorporates Integrated Matrix Device LED technology to achieve 1.2 mm pixel spacing, resting on a custom-built floor stand.

The project involved collaboration with integrator ACP CreativIT / Camera Corner Connecting Point (CCCP) and the Advance Mounting & Design (AMD) fabrication group, and the display combines operations and live data feeds using content zoning.

The screen incorporates IMD LED technology for narrow pixel spacing. Courtesy of Daktronics .

"We enjoyed working with WEC Energy Group in the design phase and bringing manufacturers together with a unique end result that met the specific needs of WEC Energy Group ," Mike Mader , senior account manager with CCCP, said in the release. "This is exactly what Daktronics and AMD were able to provide for us with the custom-designed, large curved video wall and cabinet space to house all of our equipment."

"We're fortunate to work with great partners and integrators to bring this project into reality for WEC Energy Group ," Derek Dorow , project manager at Daktronics , said in the release. "The customization for this project was top-notch and the collaboration between all parties to design and build a feasible solution at the desired curvature was nothing short of fantastic. The result is an amazing screen that brings all the critical information into one place for those that need it."

Employees at Wisconsin Public Service , a WEC Energy Group subsidiary, use the curved LED wall to monitor systems and data feeds. Courtesy of Daktronics .