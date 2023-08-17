2022 Trade Association and Climate Engagement Report
A message from company leadership
The energy industry has an important part to play in the transition to a low-carbon economy. At WEC Energy Group, we work to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy to customers across the Midwest. We are committed to a balanced, sustainable business strategy that meets the needs of our stakeholders while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. And we apply the same values in our collaborations with industry peers.
To support that commitment, we have set aggressive goals across our electric and natural gas operations. From our electric generation, we aim to achieve a 60% reduction in carbon emissions by the end of 2025 and an 80% reduction by the end of 2030, below 2005 levels. By the end of 2030, we expect to use coal only as a backup fuel for electric generation, and we plan to eliminate it as an energy source by the end of 2035. Our long-term goal for our electric generation is to be net carbon neutral by 2050. We also are targeting net-zero methane emissions from our natural gas distribution system by the end of 2030.
Current reductionOur carbon emissions goals
49%
60%
80%
Net carbon
below 2005
below 2005
below 2005
neutral
levels
levels
levels
2022
by end of
by end of
2050
2025
2030
Through our trade association memberships, we collaborate with industry peers, conduct benchmarking on sustainability-related metrics, provide input on legislation, and advocate for our stakeholders. Our participation helps us prepare for upcoming policy developments and share our business expertise at the state, regional and national levels.
In the following report, we have assessed the alignment of our major trade associations with efforts to mitigate climate change. We see our membership in these organizations as supporting our emissions goals. As we move forward with these collaborative efforts, we will continue to make our voice heard in support of a sustainable energy future.
The Paris Agreement and our climate strategy
In our emissions reduction efforts and related policy engagement, we consider the guidance of the Paris Agreement and other international efforts to limit climate change.
The Paris Agreement is an international treaty that became effective Nov. 4, 2016. Its primary goal is to hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The agreement aims to help countries foster climate resilience and develop low greenhouse gas emissions initiatives. Each country that has signed onto the agreement determines what contributions they should make to achieve the aims of the treaty.
Consistent with this goal, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published a report on limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees C. The report found that reducing global emissions 30% to 70% in 2030 and 70% to 130%
in 2050 (relative to 2005) is consistent with "no or limited overshoot" of 1.5 degrees C.
As outlined earlier, we have set aggressive emissions targets for our business. Our climate strategy analysis, further detailed in our Climate Report, has demonstrated that these targets align with those of the Paris Agreement. Helpful points of reference include the International Energy Agency's (IEA) Sustainable Development Scenario (SDS) from the World Energy Outlook, and the 2 Degree Scenario (2DS) and Beyond 2 Degree Scenario (B2DS) from the Energy Technology Perspectives.
By 2030, IEA projects that the average global carbon intensity (CO2 emissions per megawatt-hour of electricity production) will decline to roughly 0.23 metric tons of CO2 per megawatt- hour (metric tons/MWh) in the B2DS scenario and the 2DS scenario. By comparison, we estimate a carbon intensity of
0.16 metric tons/MWh for our electric operations by the end of 2030, as we work toward our 80% reduction goal.
We support strategies in our business and wider industry that will help make the goals of the Paris Agreement achievable while maintaining energy affordability and reliability.
Key elements of our approach include:
Renewable energy: We continue to invest in renewable generation, including solar, wind and battery storage, for our electric utilities and our energy infrastructure business. In addition, we have signed contracts to bring renewable natural gas into our delivery networks.
Efficient natural gas generation: Natural gas remains essential to providing reliable service to our customers, especially during the Midwest's cold winters. We invest in technology such as reciprocating internal combustion engines, which are highly efficient and have the potential to run on hydrogen if it becomes viable forutility-scalepower generation.
System modernization: Supporting safety and reliability, our capital plan includes grid-hardening projects to bury power lines and strengthen our utility systems against severe weather, as well as work to modernize our natural gas delivery networks and reduce methane emissions.
Customer options: We help customers take control of their energy use through a variety of methods, including energy efficiency, demand-side management and green pricing programs.
Just Transition: We are cognizant of economic and social impacts tied to the energy transition. In response, we have implemented a variety of measures to support our stakeholders, including our generation plant employees and local communities.
Research and development: We continue to improve the efficiency and environmental impact of our operations through new technology and research, in collaboration with our peer companies and industry organizations.
In 2022, WEC Energy Group led a successful pilot project with EPRI that tested blending hydrogen with natural gas as a fuel source for power generation.
