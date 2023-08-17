Gale Klappa

Executive Chairman

Scott Lauber

President and Chief

Executive Officer

A message from company leadership

The energy industry has an important part to play in the transition to a low-carbon economy. At WEC Energy Group, we work to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy to customers across the Midwest. We are committed to a balanced, sustainable business strategy that meets the needs of our stakeholders while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. And we apply the same values in our collaborations with industry peers.

To support that commitment, we have set aggressive goals across our electric and natural gas operations. From our electric generation, we aim to achieve a 60% reduction in carbon emissions by the end of 2025 and an 80% reduction by the end of 2030, below 2005 levels. By the end of 2030, we expect to use coal only as a backup fuel for electric generation, and we plan to eliminate it as an energy source by the end of 2035. Our long-term goal for our electric generation is to be net carbon neutral by 2050. We also are targeting net-zero methane emissions from our natural gas distribution system by the end of 2030.

Current reductionOur carbon emissions goals