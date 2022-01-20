Log in
    WEC   US92939U1060

WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.

(WEC)
Wisconsin Electric declares quarterly dividends

01/20/2022 | 03:16pm EST
MILWAUKEE, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin Electric board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 90 cents per share on the company's Preferred Stock, 3.60% Series, payable March 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on Feb. 14, 2022. The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on the company's Six Per Cent Preferred Stock, payable April 30, 2022, to stockholders of record on April 14, 2022.

Wisconsin Electric Power Co., doing business as We Energies, is a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC). The company serves more than 1.1 million electric customers and more than 490,000 natural gas customers in Wisconsin. Visit the We Energies website at we-energies.com.

We Energies
231 W. Michigan Street
Milwaukee, WI  53203 
Media line          414-221-4444
Fax                   414-221-2821 
www.we-energies.com 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wisconsin-electric-declares-quarterly-dividends-301465292.html

SOURCE Wisconsin Electric Power Co.


© PRNewswire 2022
