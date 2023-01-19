Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. WEC Energy Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEC   US92939U1060

WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.

(WEC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:16:57 2023-01-19 pm EST
91.95 USD   -0.63%
02:46pWisconsin Electric declares quarterly dividends
PR
01/17Keybanc Adjusts Price Target on WEC Energy to $103 From $101, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
01/11Wec Energy Group, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wisconsin Electric declares quarterly dividends

01/19/2023 | 02:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin Electric board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 90 cents per share on the company's Preferred Stock, 3.60% Series, payable March 1, 2023, to stockholders of record on Feb. 14, 2023. The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on the company's Six Per Cent Preferred Stock, payable April 30, 2023, to stockholders of record on April 14, 2023.

Wisconsin Electric Power Co., doing business as We Energies, is a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC). The company serves more than 1.1 million electric customers and more than 490,000 natural gas customers in Wisconsin. Visit the We Energies website at we-energies.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wisconsin-electric-declares-quarterly-dividends-301726223.html

SOURCE Wisconsin Electric Power Co.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.
02:46pWisconsin Electric declares quarterly dividends
PR
01/17Keybanc Adjusts Price Target on WEC Energy to $103 From $101, Maintains Overweight Rati..
MT
01/11Wec Energy Group, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
01/11Wec Energy Group, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/06Wec Energy Group, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Apollo Global Management Funds Acquire $200 Million of Senior Notes of WEC Infrastructu..
MT
2022Apollo Funds Provide $200 Million to WEC Energy Group Renewable Portfolio
AQ
2022WEC Energy Group, Inc. announced that it has received $200 million in funding from Apol..
CI
2022UBS Adjusts WEC Energy Price Target to $104 From $103, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
2022WEC Energy Issues 2023 Earnings Guidance; Board Plans 7.2% Increase in Quarterly Divide..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.
More recommendations