Certain A Shares of Wecome Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-MAR-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 734 days starting from 7-MAR-2022 to 10-MAR-2024.



Details:

The actual controller, director and senior executives Mu Xiaodong, Mu Xinde, and Lin Daoyi and the actual controller, Mu Linsen, the controlling shareholder Wecome Group Co., Ltd. and Ningbo Wecome Runxin Enterprise Management Partnership (Limited Partnership), a shareholder holding more than 5% of the shares controlled by the actual controller, Natural person shareholders Shi Yipei, Shi Chengmin, and Shi Lingyun, Natural person shareholder and supervisor Wang Zhaowei and Wang Zhengang and Shareholder Zhao Guanghua promised that within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), during the time serves as the company director, supervisor and senior manager, the party promise that yearly transfer of shares made by him/her will not exceed 25% of the holding.



Other directors or senior executives who directly or indirectly hold shares in the company Zhang Zhenzong, Zheng Jianfeng, and Hu Jiemei and Other shareholders Ningbo Wecome Tongxin Enterprise Management Partnership (Limited Partnership), Ningbo Wecome Dingxiang Enterprise Management Partnership (Limited Partnership) and their partners promised that Within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), during the time serves as the company director, supervisor and senior manager, the party promise that yearly transfer of shares made by him/her will not exceed 25% of the holding.