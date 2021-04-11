Wecon : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Log in
CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

04/11/2021 | 06:27am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Wecon Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1793)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The board of directors (the "Board") of Wecon Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Tsang Lee Mei ("Ms. Tsang") has tendered her resignation as the company secretary of the Company (the "Company Secretary") with effect from 11 April 2021. Ms. Tsang has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board is pleased to announce that following the resignation of Ms. Tsang, Mr. Tang Siu Fung Calvin（鄧肇峰）("Mr. Tang") has been appointed as the company secretary of the Company with effect from 11 April 2021. Mr. Tang meets the qualification requirements for company secretary under Rule 3.28 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange.

The biography of Mr. Tang is set out as follows:

Mr. Tang, aged 39, a Chartered Governance Professional, a Chartered Secretary, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), a Chartered Valuation Surveyor and a RICS Registered Valuer, has over 17 years of extensive experience in corporate finance and corporate governance. Mr. Tang was awarded Master of Business Administration degree with Special Recognition Award from China Europe International Business School at Shanghai, China in March 2012 and Master of Science in Corporate Governance and Compliance with Merit Award from the Hong Kong Baptist University in November 2019, and Bachelor of Engineering with Honours from The University of Hong Kong in December, 2004. Mr. Tang is currently an associate member of both The Chartered Governance Institute in the United Kingdom and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. He is also a professional member of The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, a life member of the Beta Gamma Sigma and a member of Hong Kong Mensa. Mr. Tang is currently a partner of Hexacubic Consulting Limited, which provides corporate governance consulting services, and is currently the company secretary of Keen Ocean International Holding Ltd (Stock Code: 8070), a company whose shares are listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Ms. Tsang for her valuable contribution to the Company during her tenure of service and extend its warmest welcome to Mr. Tang on his new appointment.

By order of the Board

Wecon Holdings Limited

Tsang Ka Yip

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 11 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Tsang Ka Yip (Chairman), Mr. Tsang Tsz Him Philip and Mr. Tsang Tsz Kit Jerry; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Tim Yiu Raymond, Dr. Lau Chi Keung and Mr. Sze Kwok Wing Nigel.

Wecon Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
