Wedge : New Product Released HAIKYU!! VOLLEYBALL CARD GAME (Vietnamese Version) Booster HV-04

On 25th December 2020, Showa Brain Navi Vietnam Co., Ltd. (Showa Brain Navi Vietnam), a subsidiary of Showa Holdings Co., Ltd., released the fourth booster of the popular trading card game series HAIKYU!! VOLLEYBALL CARD GAME (Vietnamese version) under the Vietnamese title “HV-04 Trận Đấu Khốc Liệt”

HAIKYU!! VOLLEYBALL CARD GAME (Vietnamese version) is developed by Wedge Holdings Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of Showa Holdings Co., Ltd.) under the license of Takaratomy Co., Ltd. and first released in Vietnam market by Showa Brain Navi Vietnam in 2018. This game is highly valued for its ability to enhance user’s strategic thinking and creativity. Furthermore, with content closely based on the popular high school sport manga Haikyu!! and state-of-the-art illustration, it was welcomed by Vietnamese young generation and has become one of the most popular trading card game (TCG) products in Vietnam.

The new booster HV-04, incorporating even a more sophisticated game play, featuring for the first time the multi-character or combi-card, as well as many new characters equipped with new abilities, will enable players to create strong move, develop complicated strategy and enjoy the best duels ever.

With an aim to bring this product to a wider range of consumers, Showa Brain Navi Vietnam has been expanding our retail channels. In 2020, we successfully tied up with Vietnam’s largest bookstore chains Phuong Nam and FAHASA as well as largest state-owned publishing company Kim Dong Publishing House, it enables us to bring HAIKYU!! VOLLEYBALL CARD GAME to more than 70 brick and mortal stores all over the country. Furthermore, our product is also available on major e-commerce platforms such as Tiki, Lazada, Shopee together with our own e-commerce website haikyu.vn.

We are also organizing various promotion events and tournaments to provide more opportunities to HAIKYU!! VOLLEYBALL CARD GAME users to play together as well as build user community for the product.

Wedge Holdings engages in providing new TCG products in Asia and will continuously expand our content business in this market. We believe that HAIKYU!! VOLLEYBALL CARD GAME will pave a way for future expanding of our content business in Vietnam market.

About Showa Brain Navi Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Address: Room 1.3, Floor 1, 03 Phan Van Dat Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Showa Brain Navi Vietnam Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Showa Holdings Co., Ltd. established in 2015 specified in content business including importing, distributing trading card game products, consulting content related business and promoting Japanese content products in Vietnam market.

About "Haikyu!! Volleyball Card Game"

A TCG released in Japan by Takaratomy in 2014, based on the manga Haikyu!! written by Furudate Haruichi published by Shueisha Inc. since 2012. The Vietnamese version of this manga is also published in Vietnam by Kim Dong Publishing House under the title "Haikyu!! Chàng khổng lồ tí hon".

"Haikyu!! Volleyball Card Game" Vietnamese version is the first Vietnamese TCG officially released in Vietnam market.

Showa Brain Navi Vietnam Co., Ltd. is a wholly owned Vietnamese subsidiary of Japan listed company Showa Holdings Co., Ltd. engaging in contents business in Vietnam. Showa Brain Navi Vietnam is going to work closely with Wedge Holdings Co., Ltd. – a Japanese subsidiary of Showa Holdings with 30 year experiences in contents business to bring more entertainment products to Vietnam in the future.

