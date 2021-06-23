Log in
    ALWED   FR0010688440

WEDIA

(ALWED)
Wedia : Named in Forrester's Now Tech Digital Asset Management Report for Customer Experience, Q2 2021

06/23/2021 | 07:11am EDT
Wedia has been listed in Forrester's Now Tech Report: Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience, Q2 2021.

Leading global market research company, Forrester has listed Wedia in its report 'Now Tech: Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience, Q2 2021.'The report gives an overview of 21 large established and midsize Digital Asset Management (DAM) players to help marketing professionals understand the value of a DAM solution, and how to select the right vendor based on size and functionality.

Forrester has identified Wedia as an enterprise-level and marketing-focused DAM solution with customer experience functionalities.

Digital Asset Managementplatforms provide companies with a central hub for their rich media content, making it easier to create, manage, share and reuse digital assets. Forrester states that companies using DAM solutions to support their broader digital experience agendas are able to reduce content creation costs, increase operational efficiency, and improve rights management and compliance.

Wedia is a provider of DAM solutions for global companies in sectors as varied as retail, financial services, consumer product goods, automotive and industrial. A DAM player since 2010, Wedia's mission is to enable clients to enrich brand experiences by delivering consistent, personalized and engaging experiencesacross all channels and formats, at unprecedented scale.

Our customer experience capabilities include:

  • Automating distribution of content and media across all touchpoints
  • Supporting real-time contextual personalization
  • Ensuring better consistency and continuity through extensive integrations
  • Gaining a cross-channel, media centric view of the customer experience

'We're happy to see Wedia included in Forrester's Now Tech Report because, as one of the top 10 vendors worldwide, improving the digital customer experience has been the focus of our efforts, and at the core of our product for a long time,' says Nicolas Boutet, CEOof Wedia.At Wedia, we believe that delivering high quality one-to-one visual-first experiences across complex customer journeys is crucial if brands want to authentically and effectively connect with their audiences. Our inclusion in this report reflects this philosophy and our continued commitment in bringing our clients a DAM solution designed to support their customer experience strategies and improve business performance.'

For more information, Forrester clients can read the reporthere.

About Wedia

Listed on Euronext Growth, Wedia is an international group, leader in SaaS software and consulting dedicated to marketing and communication departments. Through its two brands, Wedia and Galilée, the Group supports its clients, both large accounts and small and medium-sized businesses, in managing the lifecycle of their marketing content (product descriptions, photos, videos, 3D, packaging, etc.), from creation to distribution via all physical and digital channels.

The Group's offerings thus make it possible to deliver consistent, personalized marketing, with no limits on scale, contributing to the commercial success of its clients. The group's success is confirmed by Gartner and Forrester analysts, who rank Wedia among the Top 10 global players in their field.

The Wedia Group's clients include nearly 250 global brands, dozens of SMEs and more than 550,000 users in over 40 countries. The company generated revenues of €15.7 million in 2020, of which more than 50% is recurring revenue, and bases its development on a proven mix of organic and external growth.

Disclaimer

Wedia SA published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 11:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
