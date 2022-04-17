Wee Cig International : December 31 2021 Information and Disclosure with Financial Statements

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

WEE-CIG INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

9620 South Las Vegas Blvd, Suite E#1041

Las Vegas, NV 89123

Company Telephone: 888-808-4712

Company Website: www.Weecigcorp.com

Company Email - rkorus@weecigcorp.com

SIC: 6231

Annual Report

For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

46,479,653

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

46,479,653

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

46,479,653

*Includes a total of 30,792,308 shares administratively issued as of December 31, 2020 due to the terms of certain agreements described in detail in the notes to the financial statements appended hereto.

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: ☐

No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:Yes: ☐

No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:Yes: ☐

No: ☒

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

(i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;

(ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

(iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or

(iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

1)Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

February 19, 1999, incorporated as Power Direct Tech.com February 23, 1999, name changed to PD Tech.com

June 8, 1999, name changed to Cardstakes.com

January 13, 2004, name changed to Legacy Wine & Spirit International Ltd. March 15, 2013, name changed to Legacy Platinum Group Inc.

May 20, 2014, name changed to Wee-Cig International Corporation

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

The issuer was originally incorporated in the State of Nevada on February 19, 1999 and has been incorporated under the name Wee-Cig International Corporation since May 20, 2014 in the state of Nevada.

The issuer's status in the State of Nevada is currently active.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

On June 15, 2006, the SEC instituted proceedings revoke the registration of the issuer's securities pursuant to Section 12(J) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for failure to file the required periodic reports. The issuer reached a settlement with the SEC and agreed to the revocation.

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

On December 14, 2020, with an effective date of November 30, 2020, the Company entered into an acquisition agreement and exchange of shares with the shareholders of EZ Exchange OU ("EZ Exchange"), a corporation incorporated under the laws of Estonia, whereby the Company acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of EZ Exchange in exchange for 21,000,000 restricted common shares of the Company.

The Company is currently in negotiations for the divestiture of EZ Exchange (the Estonia corporation), the terms of which are expected to include the retention of certain of the assets of EZ Exchange, including the NFT platform and certain other intellectual property and trademarks so as to mitigate the ongoing costs of the Estonia corporation and retire certain current debt. The issuer expects this divestiture to take place during April 2022, however the terms of the negotiation are not yet final. The Company intends to focus its efforts in fiscal 2022 on the expansion of its NFT operations and the development of its planned collaboration with Matrix Mortgage Global to launch the shared vision of digitizing the mortgage process on the blockchain by building a system to mint key real estate documentation, including mortgage deeds, identification, appraisals and inspection reports as NFTs, making the documentation proven, immutable and non-fungible.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

9520 South Las Vegas Blvd. Suite E#1041

Las Vegas, NV 89123

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☐

Siduri tn. 7, Tallinn 11313,

Republic of Estonia, Room no.321I

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes: ☐

No: ☒

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

N/A

2)Security Information

Trading symbol: WCIG Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 948465 20 8 Par or stated value: $0.0001 Total shares authorized: 500,000,000 Total shares outstanding: 46,479,653 Number of shares in the Public Float 2: 10,013,060 Total number of shareholders of record: 354

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

N/A

Transfer Agent

Name: V Stock Transfer, LLC Phone: 212-828-8436 Email: yoel@vstocktransfer.com Address: 18 Lafayette Place, Woodmere, NY 11598

as of date: December 31, 2021

as of date: December 31, 2021

as of date: December 31, 2021

as of date December 31, 2021

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒

No: ☐

3)Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End:

Opening Balance

Date December 31, 2019 Common: 15,687,345 Preferred: N/A

Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Securities shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or issuance, issued issued at issued to cash or debt cancellation, ($/per a discount (entities must conversion)

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

shares returned to treasury) Issued (or cancelled) share) at Issuance to market price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No) have individual with voting / investment control disclosed). -OR-Nature of Services Provided as of this filing. Registration Type. November 12, 2020 Issuance 3,846,154 Common stock $0.0065 Yes Ilya Aharon Debt Settlement Restricted Reg S November 12, 2020 Issuance 1,923,077 Common stock $0.0065 Yes Kerra Real Estate Consulting Ltd., a company controlled by Eliav Kling Debt Settlement Restricted Reg S November 12, 2020 Issuance 1,923,077 Common stock $0.0065 Yes Ioulia Chpilevskaia Debt Settlement Restricted Reg S November 30, 2020 Issuance 4,500,000 Common stock $0.0001 Yes Russell Korus Acquisition Restricted Reg S November 30, 2020 Issuance 4,500,000 Common stock $0.0001 Yes Edward Kotler Acquisition Restricted Reg S November 30, 2020 Issuance 1,350,000 Common stock $0.0001 Yes Connie Augustus Acquisition Restricted Reg S November 30, 2020 Issuance 1,350,000 Common stock $0.0001 Yes Dawn Chan Acquisition Restricted Reg S November 30, 2020 Issuance 2,800,000 Common stock $0.0001 Yes Shayna Shuster Acquisition Restricted Reg S November 30, 2020 Issuance 150,000 Common stock $0.0001 Yes Jim Harris Acquisition Restricted Reg S November 30, 2020 Issuance 750,000 Common stock $0.0001 Yes Mike Caravetta Acquisition Restricted Reg S November 30, 2020 Issuance 300,000 Common stock $0.0001 Yes Rob Croft Acquisition Restricted Reg D November 30, 2020 Issuance 75,000 Common stock $0.0001 Yes Jana Abrams Acquisition Restricted Reg S November 30, 2020 Issuance 75,000 Common stock $0.0001 Yes Mike Dixon Acquisition Restricted Reg D November 30, 2020 Issuance 75,000 Common stock $0.0001 Yes Kristy O'Sullivan Acquisition Restricted Reg S November 30, 2020 Issuance 75,000 Common stock $0.0001 Yes Anandhi Narayanan Acquisition Restricted Reg S November 30, 2020 Issuance 1,000,000 Common stock $0.0001 Yes Boris Golan Acquisition Restricted Reg S November 30, 2020 Issuance 1,000,000 Common stock $0.0001 Yes Ariel Rovner Acquisition Restricted Reg S November 30, 2020 Issuance 2,050,000 Common stock $0.0001 Yes Kerra Real Estate Consulting Ltd., a company Acquisition Restricted Reg S under the control of Eliav Kling November 30, 2020 Issuance 3,050,000 Common stock $0.0001 Yes Dmitry Solomovich Acquisition Restricted Reg S Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: Ending Balance: Date: December 31, 2021 Common: 46,479,653 Preferred: N/A

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐