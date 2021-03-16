Log in
Frost & Sullivan : analysts' coverage of Weebit Nano

03/16/2021 | 01:46pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity research is published in the framework of Frost & Sullivan's Independent Equity Research Program. Investors trust this type of unbiased equity research, as analysts have no financial interest in the stock. Our publicly available full reports linked below give invaluable insight into the valuation of the companies we cover and their markets. You can explore all of the companies we cover HERE and contact for more details or tell us about companies you want us to cover at equity.research@frost.com.

Weebit Nano (ASX: WBT)

Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leader in the development of next-generation memory technology. Operating since 2015, Weebit addresses the growing need for data storage and embedded non-volatile memory (NVM) technology with its new resistive random-access-memory (ReRAM) technology.

Weebit Nano is an Israeli company that is publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange. Weebit's vision is to disrupt the memory industry by replacing the reigning flash memory technology with faster, more reliable, and energy-efficient non-volatile memory (NVM) technology ideal for embedded applications. The company is revolutionizing NVM through silicon oxide (SiOx)–based resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology, in collaboration with CEA-Leti, a French research institute, after receiving licensing patents from Rice University in the United States.

The memory industry is expanding exponentially, with the demand for high-speed and energy-efficient memory on the rise. While flash storage is the most prevalent technology, limitations related to factors such as scalability, endurance, and retention are opening an opportunity for emerging NVM technologies. Due to Weebit's positioning and technological solutions, we believe that the company will play a vital role in the growing NVM market. However, because Weebit, like many technology firms, is still in the scale-up phase, with proven technology and initiating sales efforts. Its current challenge involves marketing and sales more than technology.

Therefore, we view Weebit as an excellent investment opportunity. We start our coverage with a target price of US$ 3.0.

Full Report HERE.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frost--sullivan-analysts-coverage-of-weebit-nano-301248666.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan


© PRNewswire 2021
