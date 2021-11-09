Prospectus - Entitlement Offer 11/09/2021 | 05:55pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields For personal use only WEEBIT NANO LTD ACN 146 455 576 PROSPECTUS Non-underwritten,non-renounceablepro-rata Entitlement Offer of 1 New Share for every 41 Existing Shares held in Weebit Nano Limited at an issue price of $2.84 per New Share The Entitlement Offer closes at 5:00pm (AEDT) on Monday, 29 November 2021 (unless extended). NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES This is an important document which is accompanied by an Application Form. If you are an Eligible Shareholder, you should read both in full. If, after reading this Prospectus, you have any questions about whether you should invest in the Entitlement Offer, you should seek professional advice before making any investment decision. You can also contact the Company's corporate and investor relations advisor Market Eye on 03 9591 8901 (in Australia) or +61 3 9591 8901 (outside Australia) between 9.00am to 5.00pm (AEDT) Monday to Friday. 1 For personal use only Important information This Prospectus is dated 10 November 2021 and was lodged with ASIC and ASX on that date. ASIC, ASX and their respective officers take no responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates. It is important that investors read this Prospectus in its entirety and seek professional advice where necessary. The Securities the subject of this Prospectus should be considered highly speculative. This Prospectus is a transaction specific prospectus for an offer of continuously quoted securities (as defined in the Corporations Act) and has been prepared in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act. It does not contain the same level of disclosure as an initial public offering prospectus. In making representations in this Prospectus regard has been had to the fact that the Company is a disclosing entity for the purposes of the Corporations Act and certain matters may reasonably be expected to be known to investors and professional advisers whom potential investors may consult. The information in this Prospectus does not constitute financial product advice and does not take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. By returning an Application Form or otherwise paying for your New Shares through BPAY in accordance with the instructions on the Application Form, you acknowledge that you have read this Prospectus and you have acted in accordance with and agree to the terms of the Entitlement Offer detailed in this Prospectus. Definitions and time Defined terms used in this Prospectus are contained in the Glossary. All references to time are to Australian Eastern Daylight Time, unless otherwise indicated. Taxation There may be Australian or other tax or duty implications associated with participating in the Entitlement Offer and/or receiving New Shares. Section 8 provides a general summary of the Australian income tax, goods and services (GST) and duty implications of the Entitlement Offer for certain Eligible Shareholders only. The summary does not take account of the individual circumstances of particular Eligible Shareholders and does not constitute tax advice. WBT strongly recommends that you consult your professional tax adviser in connection with the Entitlement Offer. Past performance Past performance and pro-forma historical information in this Prospectus is given for illustrative purposes only and cannot be relied upon as an indicator of (and provides no guidance as to) future WBT performance. The historical information in this Prospectus is, or is based upon, information that has been released to ASX. Future performance This Prospectus contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "expect, "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "objectives", "outlook", "guidance" or other similar words, and include statements in this Prospectus regarding certain plans, strategies and objectives of management of WBT and expected financial performance, the conduct and outcome of the Offer and the use of proceeds. These forward-looking statements contained in this Prospectus involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are subject to change, without notice, and may involve significant elements of subjective judgement and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct. 2 For personal use only Forward-looking statements are provided as a general guide only and there can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these statements. In particular, such forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of WBT. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Investors should consider the forward-looking statements contained in this Prospectus in light of those disclosures. Neither WBT, nor any other person, gives any representation, warranty, assurance nor will guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement actually occur. WBT disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. WBT disclaims any responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in WBT's financial condition, status or affairs or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which a statement is based, except as required by law. Not for distribution outside Australia and New Zealand This Prospectus, any accompanying ASX announcements and the Application Form do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States or to any person who is acting for the account or benefit of any person in the United States (to the extent such person holds WBT Shares and is acting for the account or benefit of a person in the United States), or any other jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such offer would be illegal. The New Shares have not been, nor will be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. The Entitlements may not be taken up by, and the New Shares may not be offered or sold to, any person in the United States or any person that is, or is acting for the account or benefit of, any person in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This Prospectus may not be released or distributed in the United States. The distribution of this Prospectus in other jurisdictions outside Australia and New Zealand may also be restricted by law and any such restrictions should be observed. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. Risks An investment in New Shares is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of WBT, including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested. WBT does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the performance of WBT, nor does it guarantee the repayment of capital from WBT or any particular tax treatment. Shareholders should refer to Section 10 of this Prospectus for a summary of general and specific risk factors that may affect WBT. Other general matters Please read Section 11 of this Prospectus carefully for other important notices, disclaimers and acknowledgements. 3 For personal use only Letter from the Chairman 10 November 2021 Dear Shareholder, On behalf of the Board of Weebit Nano Ltd (WBT or Company), I am pleased to offer you the opportunity to participate in a 1-for-41non-renounceablepro-rata entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) of new fully paid ordinary shares in WBT (New Shares) at an issue price of $2.84 per share to raise up to approximately $9 million. This follows the successful share placement announced today with binding commitments from 4 Israel-based institutional investment and pension funds and directors to raise approximately $25.7 million (Placement) (the Placement and Entitlement Offer are together the Offer). The cornerstone investor for the Placement was Meitav Dash. Managing over US$65 billion in assets, Meitav Dash is a major institutional investment and pension fund in Israel, operating for over 40 years with approximately 1,000 employees. When Weebit last raised capital from shareholders in November 2020, the Company was well positioned to accelerate research and development activities and move towards first commercial agreement. Since that raising, Weebit has executed on its strategic objectives, achieving several important milestones, including: Securing the Company's first commercial deal, licensing its ReRAM technology to volume production with US-based semiconductor foundry SkyWater Technology Inc.

US-based semiconductor foundry SkyWater Technology Inc. Together with CEA-Leti, demonstrating excellent results of WBT's ReRAM technology at 28nm on 300mm wafers - a key step towards productisation of embedded NVM for AI, autonomous driving, 5G and advanced IoT

CEA-Leti, demonstrating excellent results of WBT's ReRAM technology at 28nm on 300mm wafers - a key step towards productisation of embedded NVM for AI, autonomous driving, 5G and advanced IoT Completing final design, verification and tape-out of embedded memory module test chip

tape-out of embedded memory module test chip Demonstrating the industry's first commercial integration of an OTS selector with an oxide-based ReRAM cell for the discrete memory market

oxide-based ReRAM cell for the discrete memory market Expanding the strategic development partnership with CEA-Leti to enhance Weebit's ReRAM offering and support commercialisation

CEA-Leti to enhance Weebit's ReRAM offering and support commercialisation Filing a new patent optimising ReRAM power consumption

Filing two new design-related patents with Leti, optimising ReRAM performance

design-related patents with Leti, optimising ReRAM performance Further strengthening its executive team with the appointment of Ishai Naveh as Chief Technology Officer. Market recognition of the need for new technologies to replace embedded Flash memory has materially increased. The successful demonstration of WBT's ReRAM reliability and robustness at 28 nanometres (nm) strongly positions WBT to be a leader in non-volatile memory (NVM) for advanced processes where it is no longer technically or economically feasible to embed Flash memory. WBT is therefore raising funds to capitalise on growing momentum to accelerate new commercial opportunities and research and development activities to take its ReRAM into even smaller geometries, given progress on discussions with potential production partners and customers. Having signed the Company's first commercial agreement and with its ReRAM technology delivering the performance expected of it, WBT is well positioned to execute on current and future opportunities in key growth markets. The current round of funding, aside from introducing a group of well-knownIsrael-based institutional investment and pension funds, will ensure that WBT is capitalised to execute on its current commercial and technological opportunities, with the aim of converting current and future opportunities in key growth markets into commercial agreements and revenue. The Entitlement Offer As an Eligible Shareholder, you are entitled to subscribe for 1 New Share for every 41 existing WBT ordinary shares held on the Record Date (being 7.00 pm (AEDT) on Monday, 15 November 2021 without incurring brokerage or any other transaction costs (Entitlement). The Entitlement Offer aims to raise up to approximately $9 million and is not underwritten. Since the Entitlement Offer is non-renounceable, your Entitlement will not be tradeable on the ASX or 4 For personal use only any other exchange, or otherwise transferrable. This means that if you do not take up this Entitlement Offer, you will not receive any value for those entitlements and your proportionate interest in WBT will be diluted. Additional New Shares Eligible Shareholders may also apply for New Shares in excess of their Entitlement (Additional New Shares), with such oversubscriptions to be satisfied from Entitlements that were not taken up by other Shareholders under the Entitlement Offer. The Directors reserve the right to allot and issue Additional New Shares in their absolute discretion. Please see section 3 for further details on how Additional New Shares will be allocated to Eligible Shareholders. New Shares and Additional New Shares will be issued on a fully paid basis and will rank equally with existing Shares. Purpose of the Offer and use of proceeds Key uses of the funds raised will be: Use of Funds Based on an Offer of up to $34.7 million A$' million Migrating WBT's ReRAM technology to smaller 11.0 geometries (below 28nm) Continued development of the discrete memory 9.0 component, growing it to larger arrays Constant improvement of the technology parameters, 7.0 making WBT's ReRAM even more robust Expanding marketing and sales activities - 6.0 transferring the technology to additional fabs, and signing up customer projects that will license the technology and embed it into their designs General working capital requirements 2.7 Costs of the Offer (1.0) TOTAL $34.7 million Neither the Placement nor the Entitlement Offer is underwritten. Prospectus This Prospectus contains a number of important sections including: Key dates for the Offer;

Instructions on "How to Apply", setting out how to accept all or part of your Entitlement in the Entitlement Offer if you choose to do so;

ASX announcement;

Important Information;

Risk factors; and

an Acceptance Form which details your Entitlement, to be completed in accordance with the instructions provided on the form and the instructions in the "How to Apply" section of this

Prospectus. The Entitlement Offer closes at 5.00 pm (AEDT) on Monday, 29 November 2021. To participate, you need to ensure that you have made your payment (Application Monies) via BPAY® pursuant to the instructions that are set out on the Acceptance Form so that your payment via BPAY® has been 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Weebit Nano Limited published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 22:42:48 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 05:55p Prospectus - Entitlement Offer PU 05:55p Weebit Nano Placement and Entitlement Offer PU 05:55p Proposed issue of securities - WBT PU 10/01 WEEBIT NANO : Rises 8% After Scaling Down Memory Technology to 28 Nanometers MT 09/30 Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm GL 09/30 WEEBIT NANO : demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm GL 09/30 Weebit Nano Limited Demonstrates Successful Scaling of Its ReRAM Technology to 28nm CI 09/20 WEEBIT NANO LIMITED(ASX : WBT) added to S&P Global BMI Index CI 09/09 SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY : Weebit Partner to Take Resistive Random-Access Memory Technology to .. MT 09/09 Weebit and SkyWater Announce Agreement to take ReRAM Technology to Volume Production CI