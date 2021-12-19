Weebit Nano : Change of Director's Interest Notice
ASX RELEASE
Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice
20 December 2021 - In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.19A.2, please see attached Appendix 3Y -
Change of Director's Interest Notices for Weebit Nano Limited Directors.
- ENDS -
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company Secretary of Weebit Nano Limited.
For further information please contact:
Investors
Eric Kuret, Market Eye
P: +61 417 311 335
E: eric.kuret@marketeye.com.au
Media - Australia
Media - US
Tristan Everett, Market Eye
Jen Bernier-Santarini, Weebit Nano
P: +61 403 789 096
P: +1 650-336-4222
E: tristan.everett@marketeye.com.au
E: jen@weebit-nano.com
About Weebit Nano Limited
Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer of next-generation semiconductor memory technology. The company's
ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and
lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices,
smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence.
Weebit's ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable
and more energy efficient than those using existing Flash memory solutions. Because it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments.
See: www.weebit-nano.com or follow us on
https://twitter.com/WeebitNano
Weebit Nano and the Weebit Nano logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Weebit Nano Ltd. in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.
Contact
Oﬃce: +972-9-7797832info@weebit-nano.com
www.weebit-nano.com
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
ABN 31 146 455 576
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
ASHLEY KRONGOLD
Date of last notice
15 February 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Silver Horizon Pty Ltd - Mr Krongold is a
(including registered holder)
Director and has a beneficial interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
relevant interest.
Date of change
14 December 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
Indirect
1,229,150 Ordinary Shares
200,000 Unlisted Options
Class
Unlisted Options
Number acquired
80,000
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
N/A (see below)
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
Indirect
1,229,150 Ordinary Shares
280,000 Unlisted Options
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Nature of change
Grant of Unlisted Options (approved at
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
Weebit Nano Limited's Annual General
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation
in buy-back
Meeting on 16 November 2021)
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation
to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an
estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
N/A
to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
ABN 31 146 455 576
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
COBY HANOCH
Date of last notice
4 October 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct & Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
IBI Trust Management as trustee for Coby
(including registered holder)
Hanoch
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
relevant interest.
Date of change
14 December 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct
262,672 Ordinary Shares
178,571 Listed Options
3,620,000 Unlisted Options
210,000 Performance Rights
Indirect
270,000 Ordinary Shares
Class
Unlisted Options
Number acquired
960,000
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
N/A (see below)
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
Direct
262,672 Ordinary Shares
178,571 Listed Options
4,580,000 Unlisted Options
210,000 Performance Rights
Indirect
270,000 Ordinary Shares
Nature of change
Grant of Unlisted Options (approved at Weebit
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation
Nano Limited's Annual General Meeting on 16
in buy-back
November 2021)
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation
to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an
estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
N/A
to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
