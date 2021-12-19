Log in
    WBT   AU000000WBT5

WEEBIT NANO LIMITED

(WBT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/17
2.76 AUD   -0.36%
Weebit Nano : Change of Director's Interest Notice

12/19/2021 | 05:20pm EST
only

ASX RELEASE

Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice

20 December 2021 - In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.19A.2, please see attached Appendix 3Y -

Change of Director's Interest Notices for Weebit Nano Limited Directors.

use

- ENDS -

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company Secretary of Weebit Nano Limited.

For further information please contact:

Investors

personal

Eric Kuret, Market Eye

P: +61 417 311 335

E: eric.kuret@marketeye.com.au

Media - Australia

Media - US

Tristan Everett, Market Eye

Jen Bernier-Santarini, Weebit Nano

P: +61 403 789 096

P: +1 650-336-4222

E: tristan.everett@marketeye.com.au

E: jen@weebit-nano.com

About Weebit Nano Limited

Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer of next-generation semiconductor memory technology. The company's

ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and

lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices,

For

smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence.

Weebit's ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable

and more energy efficient than those using existing Flash memory solutions. Because it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments.

See: www.weebit-nano.comor follow us on https://twitter.com/WeebitNano

Weebit Nano and the Weebit Nano logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Weebit Nano Ltd. in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

Contact

Oﬃce: +972-9-7797832info@weebit-nano.comwww.weebit-nano.com

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity WEEBIT NANO LIMITED

ABN 31 146 455 576

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

ASHLEY KRONGOLD

Date of last notice

15 February 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Silver Horizon Pty Ltd - Mr Krongold is a

(including registered holder)

Director and has a beneficial interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

14 December 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect

1,229,150 Ordinary Shares

200,000 Unlisted Options

Class

Unlisted Options

Number acquired

80,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

N/A (see below)

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Indirect

1,229,150 Ordinary Shares

280,000 Unlisted Options

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Grant of Unlisted Options (approved at

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

Weebit Nano Limited's Annual General

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation

in buy-back

Meeting on 16 November 2021)

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity WEEBIT NANO LIMITED

ABN 31 146 455 576

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

COBY HANOCH

Date of last notice

4 October 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct & Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

IBI Trust Management as trustee for Coby

(including registered holder)

Hanoch

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

14 December 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

262,672 Ordinary Shares

178,571 Listed Options

3,620,000 Unlisted Options

210,000 Performance Rights

Indirect

270,000 Ordinary Shares

Class

Unlisted Options

Number acquired

960,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

N/A (see below)

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Direct

262,672 Ordinary Shares

178,571 Listed Options

4,580,000 Unlisted Options

210,000 Performance Rights

Indirect

270,000 Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Grant of Unlisted Options (approved at Weebit

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation

Nano Limited's Annual General Meeting on 16

in buy-back

November 2021)

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Weebit Nano Limited published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
