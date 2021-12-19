Weebit Nano : Change of Director's Interest Notice

only ASX RELEASE Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice 20 December 2021 - In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.19A.2, please see attached Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notices for Weebit Nano Limited Directors. use - ENDS - This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company Secretary of Weebit Nano Limited. For further information please contact: Investors personal Eric Kuret, Market Eye P: +61 417 311 335 E: eric.kuret@marketeye.com.au Media - Australia Media - US Tristan Everett, Market Eye Jen Bernier-Santarini, Weebit Nano P: +61 403 789 096 P: +1 650-336-4222 E: tristan.everett@marketeye.com.au E: jen@weebit-nano.com About Weebit Nano Limited Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer of next-generation semiconductor memory technology. The company's ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, For smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence. Weebit's ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable

and more energy efficient than those using existing Flash memory solutions. Because it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments.

