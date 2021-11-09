Weebit Nano Placement and Entitlement Offer

Placement Shares will rank equally with the Company's existing ordinary shares on issue but will not be entitled to participate in the Entitlement Offer. The Placement will take place as a single tranche and fall under the Company's available Listing Rule 7.1 capacity.

2. Entitlement Offer

Under the Entitlement Offer, eligible Weebit shareholders may apply for 1 new share for every 41 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company held at 7.00pm AEDT on Monday 15 November 2021 (Record Date), at an issue price of $2.84 per New Share, to raise up to approximately A$9.0 million before costs if fully subscribed (Entitlement Offer).

All shareholders at the Record Date with a registered address in Australia and New Zealand, or Weebit has otherwise determined is eligible to participate, will be eligible to participate in the Entitlement Offer (Eligible Shareholders). Eligible Shareholders may take up their entitlement to acquire New Shares in full or in part or not at all.

Holders of options issued by Weebit cannot participate in the Entitlement Offer without first exercising their options so that the underlying shares are issued and holders are registered by the Record Date.

The Entitlement Offer is non-renounceable. This means Eligible Shareholders who do not wish to subscribe for some or all of their entitlement may not sell or transfer their rights to some or all of their entitlement.

All New Shares will rank equally with existing ordinary shares in the capital of the Company.

Entitlements

Entitlements in respect of new shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole number and holdings on different registers or sub-registers will not be aggregated to calculate entitlements. The Entitlement Offer is non-renounceable and entitlements cannot be traded on ASX.

Eligible Shareholders may also apply for New Shares in excess of their entitlement (Additional New Shares) under a shortfall facility. Any Additional New Shares will be limited to the extent that there are New Shares not taken up under the Entitlement Offer and to the extent permitted by law. The Company reserves the right to issue the Additional New Shares in its absolute discretion. In the event that applications for Additional New Shares exceed the number of Additional New Shares available for issue under the shortfall facility, Additional New Shares will be allocated to applicants at the Board's sole discretion.

Additional New Shares

Pursuant to the Entitlement Offer, Weebit will issue up to approximately 3.15 million New Shares. The New Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer will be fully paid ordinary shares and will rank equally in all respects with the existing Shares on issue.

