Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. WEG S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEGE3   BRWEGEACNOR0

WEG S.A.

(WEGE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/08 02:37:45 pm EDT
34.17 BRL   +0.15%
04/07WEG S A : establishes partnership with JEEP
PU
04/07WEG S A : provides Artificial Intelligence solution for a water utility company
PU
03/28WEG S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WEG S A : , BMW Group Brazil and ENERGY SOURCE develop a unique sustainable electric mobility system in Brazil

04/08/2022 | 02:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

WEG, BMW Group Brazil and ENERGY SOURCE develop a unique sustainable electric mobility system in Brazil

The project integrates solar generation, charging station and energy storage in lithium batteries

Guided by the strategy of developing sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, WEG has been signing a series of partnerships for the supply of distributed solar generation systems and charging stations for electric vehicles.

In partnership with BMW Brazil and Energy Source, Weg has recently developed a unique system in Brazil for fast charging of electric vehicles which can operate connected or completely disconnected from the energy distribution network using batteries connected to solar panels.

Called Carport Solar Off-Grid, the system allows electric vehicles to be recharged with energy generated by the sun and stored in second-life batteries, provided by the company Energy Source, from BMW electric vehicles. When the batteries are 100% charged, it is also possible to export surplus solar energy to the electricity grid.

"This project promotes the Sun to Wheel concept for 100% sustainable fast charging of electric vehicles, without the use of electricity from the electricity grid. With national technology, we are developing the required infrastructure to support electric mobility in Brazil", says Manfred Peter Johann, Managing Director of WEG Automation Business Unit.

The Carport Solar Off-Grid was installed at BMW's manufacturing site in the municipality of Araquari, state of Santa Catarina and counted on the cooperation of multidisciplinary teams from all partner companies.

"The future of electric mobility is sustainable and BMW Group supports the national development of new technologies that will allow electric vehicles to become an increasingly global reality", says Vivaldo Chaves, BMW Group Brazil´s Operations Director.

"This year, we will have five fully electric models being sold in the country (BMW i3, iX3, i4, iX and MINI SE) and we believe Brazil has excellent experts to lead the transformation of the mobility industry in the country", explains Vivaldo.

"As from us at Energy Source, to be part of such a great project in partnership with WEG and BMW makes us proud and gives us the chance to offer our know-how and demonstrate to the local and international markets the excellence of second-life batteries developed by us, in addition to creating a wide range of application possibilities", says David Noronha, CEO of Energy Source.

Página 1 de 2

NEWS

RELEASE

Para mais informações:

Relações com Investidores André Menegueti Salgueiro (47) 3276-6367 amsalgueiro@weg.netri.weg.net

Comunicação Institucional Andressa Cristina Pereira (47) 3276-4295 andressa@weg.net

About WEG

Founded in 1961, WEG is a global electric-electronic equipment company, operating mainly in the capital goods sector with solutions in electric machines, automation and paints for several sectors, including infrastructure, steel, pulp and paper, oil and gas, mining, among many others. WEG stands out in innovation by constantly developing solutions to meet the major trends in energy efficiency, renewable energy and electric mobility. With manufacturing units in 12 countries and present in more than 135 countries, the company has more than 33,000 employees worldwide. WEG's net revenue reached R$ 23,6 billion in 2021, 54% from external markets.

Página 2 de 2

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 18:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WEG S.A.
04/07WEG S A : establishes partnership with JEEP
PU
04/07WEG S A : provides Artificial Intelligence solution for a water utility company
PU
03/28WEG S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/22WEG S A : Executive Board
PU
03/22WEG S A : Share Buyback
PU
03/22WEG S A : Minutes of the Metting of the Board of Directors - 1,017
PU
03/21WEG S A : on top of the most innovative companies in Brazil
PU
03/16WEG S A : supplies the largest electric hidrogenerators ever produced by the company
PU
03/09WEG S A : on top of the most innovative companies in Brazil
PU
03/03WEG S A : in partnership with Geraforte contributes to a better energy generation in a cit..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEG S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 23 033 M 4 845 M 4 845 M
Net income 2021 3 461 M 728 M 728 M
Net cash 2021 1 512 M 318 M 318 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,7x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 143 B 30 027 M 30 116 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,15x
EV / Sales 2022 5,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart WEG S.A.
Duration : Period :
WEG S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEG S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 34,12 BRL
Average target price 40,03 BRL
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harry Schmelzer Chief Executive Officer
André Luís Rodrigues Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Alidor Lueders Chairman-Supervisory Board
Décio da Silva Head-Quality Control Area
Siegfried Kreutzfeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEG S.A.4.09%30 027
KEYENCE CORPORATION-20.97%111 857
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-16.58%89 261
EATON CORPORATION PLC-16.18%58 285
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.3.45%56 959
NIDEC CORPORATION-32.44%43 024