WEG S A : Capital Increase

WEG S.A.

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ nº 84.429.695/0001-11

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

Capital Increase

WEG S.A. (B3: WEGE3 / OTC: WEGZY) is hereby informing its shareholders and the general market that the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting, held on this date, approved a capital increase from R$ 5,504,516,508.00 to R$ 6,504,516,508.00, through partial incorporation of Profit / Profit Retention Reserve for Investments in the amount of R$ 1,000,000,000.00, with no increase in the number of shares.

Jaraguá do Sul, April 26, 2022

André Menegueti Salgueiro

Finance Director and Investor Relations Officer