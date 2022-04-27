Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. WEG S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEGE3   BRWEGEACNOR0

WEG S.A.

(WEGE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/26 04:07:33 pm EDT
29.98 BRL   -3.94%
WEG S A : Capital Increase

04/27/2022 | 05:25am EDT
WEG S.A.

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ nº 84.429.695/0001-11

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

Capital Increase

WEG S.A. (B3: WEGE3 / OTC: WEGZY) is hereby informing its shareholders and the general market that the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting, held on this date, approved a capital increase from R$ 5,504,516,508.00 to R$ 6,504,516,508.00, through partial incorporation of Profit / Profit Retention Reserve for Investments in the amount of R$ 1,000,000,000.00, with no increase in the number of shares.

Jaraguá do Sul, April 26, 2022

André Menegueti Salgueiro

Finance Director and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 09:24:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 23 033 M 4 632 M 4 632 M
Net income 2021 3 461 M 696 M 696 M
Net cash 2021 1 512 M 304 M 304 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,7x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 126 B 25 300 M 25 300 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,40x
EV / Sales 2022 4,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart WEG S.A.
Duration : Period :
WEG S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEG S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 29,98 BRL
Average target price 39,58 BRL
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harry Schmelzer Chief Executive Officer
André Luís Rodrigues Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Alidor Lueders Chairman-Supervisory Board
Décio da Silva Head-Quality Control Area
Siegfried Kreutzfeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEG S.A.-5.37%25 300
KEYENCE CORPORATION-30.01%96 321
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-20.83%80 883
EATON CORPORATION PLC-14.90%57 450
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-0.82%53 264
NIDEC CORPORATION-38.08%38 102