WEG S.A.

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ nº 84.429.695/0001-11

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

Capital Increase

WEG S.A. (B3: WEGE3 / OTC: WEGZY) is hereby informing its shareholders and the general market that the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting, held on this date, approved a capital increase from R$ 6,504,516,508.00 to R$ 7,504,516,508.00, through partial incorporation of Profit / Profit Retention Reserve for Investments in the amount of R$ 1,000,000,000.00, with no increase in the number of shares.

Jaraguá do Sul, April 23, 2024

André Menegueti Salgueiro

Finance Director and

Investor Relations Officer

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 21:27:35 UTC.