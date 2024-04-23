WEG S.A.
A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY
CNPJ nº 84.429.695/0001-11
NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS
Capital Increase
WEG S.A. (B3: WEGE3 / OTC: WEGZY) is hereby informing its shareholders and the general market that the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting, held on this date, approved a capital increase from R$ 6,504,516,508.00 to R$ 7,504,516,508.00, through partial incorporation of Profit / Profit Retention Reserve for Investments in the amount of R$ 1,000,000,000.00, with no increase in the number of shares.
Jaraguá do Sul, April 23, 2024
André Menegueti Salgueiro
Finance Director and
Investor Relations Officer
