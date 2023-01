WEG S.A.

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ nº 84.429.695/0001-11

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Annual Shareholders' Meeting

We inform you that, under the terms of the CVM 81/2022, the Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be on April 18, 2023.

Jaraguá do Sul, January 12, 2023

André Menegueti Salgueiro

IRO