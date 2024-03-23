In response to the challenges currently faced by the energy sector, a prominent renewable energy group based in Brazil has embarked on a significant investment in a Distributed Generation Project.

As part of this initiative, the customer has chosen for 2 MW WEG turbogenerator sets, powered by steam turbines using biomass. The chosen model is the TM Flex line, these turbines are manufactured at WEG's industrial park located in Sertãozinho-SP, Brazil.

The steam turbine lines offered by WEG are designed to ensure safety, efficiency and reliability during continuous operations, providing a high level of operational availability.

This strategic approach reflects the company's commitment to seek solutions that not only meet market demands, but also ensure consistent performance in ventures within the renewable energy sector.