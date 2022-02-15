WEG S A : Dividends

WEG S.A.

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ 84.429.695/0001-11

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

Dividends

We inform that WEG S.A. board of directors, at the meeting held today decided to declare dividends of R$ 861,037,023.51, corresponding to R$ 0.205203678 per share, to the shareholders of record on February 18, 2022, "ad referendum" of the general shareholder's meeting. From February 21, 2022 onwards, the shares will trade as "ex-dividends".

The payment of dividends, as well the Interest on Stockholders Equity declared in September and December of 2021, will take place on March 16, 2022.

Additional information may be obtained from the depository financial institution Banco Bradesco S.A., Shares and Custody Department, Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, phone +55 11 3684 9441 or directly from WEG S.A., at Av. Prefeito Waldemar Grubba, 3.300, Jaraguá do Sul SC, phone

+55 47 3276 6106.

Jaraguá do Sul, February 15, 2022

André Menegueti Salgueiro

Finance and Investor Relations Officer