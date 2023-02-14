Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  WEG S.A.
  News
  Summary
    WEGE3   BRWEGEACNOR0

WEG S.A.

(WEGE3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:41 2023-02-14 pm EST
38.36 BRL   -0.57%
WEG S A : Dividends

02/14/2023 | 05:54pm EST
WEG S.A.

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ 84.429.695/0001-11

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

Dividends

We inform that WEG S.A. board of directors, at the meeting held today decided to declare dividends of R$ 949,580,806.74, corresponding to R$ 0.226303730 per share, to the shareholders of record on February 17, 2023, "ad referendum" of the general shareholder's meeting. From February 20, 2023 onwards, the shares will trade as "ex-dividends".

The payment of dividends, as well the Interest on Stockholders Equity declared in September and December of 2022, will take place on March 15, 2023.

Additional information may be obtained from the depository financial institution Banco Bradesco S.A., Shares and Custody Department, Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, phone +55 11 3684 9441 or directly from WEG S.A., at Av. Prefeito Waldemar Grubba, 3.300, Jaraguá do Sul SC, phone +55 47 3276 6106.

Jaraguá do Sul, February 14, 2023

André Menegueti Salgueiro

Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 22:52:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 30 064 M 5 813 M 5 813 M
Net income 2022 4 236 M 819 M 819 M
Net cash 2022 1 131 M 219 M 219 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,1x
Yield 2022 1,46%
Capitalization 162 B 31 303 M 31 303 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,35x
EV / Sales 2023 4,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart WEG S.A.
WEG S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WEG S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 38,36 BRL
Average target price 44,43 BRL
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harry Schmelzer Chief Executive Officer
André Luís Rodrigues Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Alidor Lueders Chairman-Supervisory Board
Décio da Silva Head-Quality Control Area
Paulo Sergio dos Santos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEG S.A.0.00%31 236
KEYENCE CORPORATION15.40%108 382
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE17.40%91 296
EATON CORPORATION PLC11.07%69 327
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-9.53%49 660
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.10.72%33 722