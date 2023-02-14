WEG S A : Dividends

WEG S.A.

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ 84.429.695/0001-11

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

Dividends

We inform that WEG S.A. board of directors, at the meeting held today decided to declare dividends of R$ 949,580,806.74, corresponding to R$ 0.226303730 per share, to the shareholders of record on February 17, 2023, "ad referendum" of the general shareholder's meeting. From February 20, 2023 onwards, the shares will trade as "ex-dividends".

The payment of dividends, as well the Interest on Stockholders Equity declared in September and December of 2022, will take place on March 15, 2023.

Additional information may be obtained from the depository financial institution Banco Bradesco S.A., Shares and Custody Department, Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, phone +55 11 3684 9441 or directly from WEG S.A., at Av. Prefeito Waldemar Grubba, 3.300, Jaraguá do Sul SC, phone +55 47 3276 6106.

Jaraguá do Sul, February 14, 2023

André Menegueti Salgueiro

Finance and Investor Relations Officer