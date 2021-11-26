Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. WEG S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEGE3   BRWEGEACNOR0

WEG S.A.

(WEGE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WEG S A : Electric Motor Solutions are Adopted in Desalination Plant in Singapore

11/26/2021 | 10:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

There is no doubt that one of the major water problems facing the world today is the provision of drinking water. Water scarcity was listed in 2019 as one of the biggest global risks in terms of potential impact over the next decades.

Through a team of engineering specialists dedicated in the Water Industry, WEG has always been at the forefront of supplying electrical solutions for the Water Industry worldwide. This time WEG products are chosen as part of the Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant (KMEDP) project in Singapore. In this specific project, WEG's motors are installed in it.

The KMEDP is an innovative large-scale desalination facility; and is also the world's first dual-mode desalination plant. Its innovative capability can treat both freshwater and seawater, depending on weather conditions. The plant will produce 137.000 m3/day of clean water, which is enough to fill 45 olympic-size swimming pools and 7 percent of Singapore's daily water demand.

For this project, WEG Singapore collaborate with Torishima, a pioneer in pumps for seawater desalination, to supply the high efficiency motors for their Reverse Osmosis (RO) system package.

In desalination systems, from small to large capacities, energy savings is always concern, it's usual therefore, to consider energy recovery devices (ERD) to achieve best operation conditions and high energy savings. This device combined with the ERD Booster pumps and high-pressure pumps will drive cost savings and emission reductions.

There are two types of pumps used in RO system High Pressure Pump and ERD Booster Pump.

The WEG's motors scope of supply from Nantong Factory was:

  • 8 units of W60 2050 kW, 6.6 kV motor, 2 poles, B3 for 1st Pass RO High Pressure pumps
  • 8 units of W21 160 kW, 400 V motor, 2 poles, B3 for ERD booster pumps

Motors for the use in desalination plants are required to operate in harsh climates 24/7, highly durable, with special painting plant against corrosion from seawater and high efficiency to minimize energy consumption.

WEG is very proud to be part of the Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant project, with the supply of special designed products to attend customers' needs. This project is another WEG step towards Water Industry and Driving Efficiency and Sustainability.

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2021 03:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WEG S.A.
11/26WEG S A : Electric Motor Solutions are Adopted in Desalination Plant in Singapore
PU
11/23WEG S A : paints guarantee full protection and esthetic design for metallic buildboards
PU
11/18WEG S A : provides solutions for desalination plant in Spain
PU
11/17WEG S A : Zest WEG supplies to new natural gas, helium project
PU
11/12WEG S A : solution on a ship for the safe transport of oil
PU
11/12WEG S A : holds the 8th Annual Day
PU
11/04WEG creates app to access motor technical information
PU
11/03WEG announces expansion investments of R$ 178.2 million in Linhares, Brazil
PU
10/29WEG is the 2nd most innovative company in Brazil
PU
10/28Results Conference Call Transcript 3Q21
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEG S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 736 M 4 053 M 4 053 M
Net income 2021 3 469 M 618 M 618 M
Net cash 2021 1 851 M 330 M 330 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,5x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 137 B 24 410 M 24 379 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,93x
EV / Sales 2022 5,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart WEG S.A.
Duration : Period :
WEG S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEG S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 32,69 BRL
Average target price 42,99 BRL
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harry Schmelzer Chief Executive Officer
André Luís Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer
Décio da Silva Chairman
Siegfried Kreutzfeld Independent Director
Daniel Ioschpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEG S.A.-13.68%25 522
KEYENCE CORPORATION22.31%151 659
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE32.48%97 521
EATON CORPORATION PLC42.29%68 141
NIDEC CORPORATION-0.62%66 056
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.17.25%56 057