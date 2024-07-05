Small Hydroelectric Plants ("SHPPs") are considered excellent renewable energy resources and represent around 3% of the Brazilian electricity matrix, representing 6.7 GW, according to the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL).

In this important segment, WEG supplied two 5,226 kW Francis turbines and two 5,550 kVA generators. The equipment were installed at the Macacos SHPP, in Jaguariaíva, in the state of Paraná, Brazil, and operated by Pesqueiro Energia S.A.

Turbines and generators are the main equipment in hydroelectric power plants and have an important role in the investment and even the viability of the project. For this reason, WEG solutions are designed to meet the customer's specific technical requirements and the plant's net head and flow conditions, always aiming for optimal efficiency while sustaining the project's economic and financial balance.

Francis turbines may be installed in a wide range of head/flow applications and are designed with a single rotor (for vertical or horizontal mountings) or a double rotor (for horizontal mounting).

With this acquisition, the customer is ensuring energy generation with reliability, innovation and performance. WEG has large experience in manufacturing these products with more than 3.000 hydro generators supplied worldwide.