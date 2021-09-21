Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. WEG S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEGE3   BRWEGEACNOR0

WEG S.A.

(WEGE3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 09/20
38.89 BRL   -0.77%
WEG S A : Summary of Deliberations
PU
WEG S A : Interest on Stockholders Equity (JCP)
PU
WEG S A : Changes in European Union Legislation positively impact the energy efficiency of electrical equipment
PU
WEG S A : Interest on Stockholders Equity (JCP)

09/21/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
WEG S.A.

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ 84.429.695/0001-11

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

Interest on Stockholders Equity (JCP)

We inform that WEG S.A. board of directors, at the meeting held today decided to declare interest on stockholders' equity ("JCP") of R$ 86,882,122.10, corresponding to R$ 0.020705882 per share, to the shareholders of record on September 24, 2021, "ad referendum" of the general shareholder's meeting. From September 27, 2021 onwards, the shares will trade as "ex-payment of interest on stockholders' equity".

The payment of JCP will begin on March 16, 2022 and will be made to the net amount of

R$ 0.017600000 per share, after the 15% (fifteen percent) withholding of income tax, except for those shareholders that inform before September 24, 2021 to the depository financial institution Banco Bradesco S.A., their exemption from the previously mentioned taxation by legal provision. The amount paid as JCP will be allotted to the obligatory dividends, as determined by article 37 of WEG's by-laws.

Additional information may be obtained from the depository financial institution Banco Bradesco S.A., Shares and Custody Department, Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, phone +55 11 3684 9495 or directly from WEG S.A., at Av. Prefeito Waldemar Grubba, 3.300, Jaraguá do Sul, SC, phone +55 47 3276 6106.

Jaraguá do Sul, September 21, 2021

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 21:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
