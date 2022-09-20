Advanced search
    WEGE3   BRWEGEACNOR0

WEG S.A.

(WEGE3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-20 pm EDT
31.13 BRL   +1.73%
05:30pWEG S A : Minutes of the Metting of the Board of Directors - 1,032
PU
05:30pWEG S A : Interest on Stockholders Equity (JCP)
PU
08/30WEG S A : Carbon Neutral Program
PU
WEG S A : Interest on Stockholders Equity (JCP)

09/20/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
WEG S.A.

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ 84.429.695/0001-11

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

Interest on Stockholders Equity (JCP)

We inform that WEG S.A. board of directors, at the meeting held today decided to declare interest on stockholders' equity ("JCP") of R$ 185,118,326.49, corresponding to R$ 0.044117647 per share, to the shareholders of record on September 23, 2022, "ad referendum" of the general shareholder's meeting. From September 26, 2022 onwards, the shares will trade as "ex-payment of interest on stockholders' equity".

The payment of JCP will begin on March 15, 2023 and will be made to the net amount of

R$ 0.037500000 per share, after the 15% (fifteen percent) withholding of income tax, except for those shareholders that inform before September 23, 2022 to the depository financial institution Banco Bradesco S.A., their exemption from the previously mentioned taxation by legal provision. The amount paid as JCP will be allotted to the obligatory dividends, as determined by article 37 of WEG's by-laws.

Additional information may be obtained from the depository financial institution Banco Bradesco S.A., Shares and Custody Department, Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, phone +55 11 3684 9441 or directly from WEG S.A., at Av. Prefeito Waldemar Grubba, 3.300, Jaraguá do Sul, SC, phone +55 47 3276 6106.

Jaraguá do Sul, September 20, 2022

André Menegueti Salgueiro

Finance Director and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 21:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
