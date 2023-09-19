WEG S.A.

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ 84.429.695/0001-11

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

Interest on Stockholders Equity (JCP)

We inform that WEG S.A. board of directors, at the meeting held today decided to declare interest on stockholders' equity ("JCP") of R$ 250,973,720.93, corresponding to R$ 0.059823529 per share, to the shareholders of record on September 22, 2023, "ad referendum" of the general shareholder's meeting. From September 25, 2023 onwards, the shares will trade as "ex-payment of interest on stockholders' equity".

The payment of JCP will begin on March 13, 2024 and will be made to the net amount of

R$ 0.050850000 per share, after the 15% (fifteen percent) withholding of income tax, except for those shareholders that inform before September 22, 2023 to the depository financial institution Banco Bradesco S.A., their exemption from the previously mentioned taxation by legal provision. The amount paid as JCP will be allotted to the obligatory dividends, as determined by article 37 of WEG's by-laws.

Additional information may be obtained from the depository financial institution Banco Bradesco S.A., Shares and Custody Department, Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, phone +55 11 3684 9441 or directly from WEG S.A., at Av. Prefeito Waldemar Grubba, 3.300, Jaraguá do Sul, SC, phone +55 47 3276 6106.

Jaraguá do Sul, September 19, 2023

André Menegueti Salgueiro

Finance Director and

Investor Relations Officer