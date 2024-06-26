WEG S.A.

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ 84.429.695/0001-11

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

Interest on Stockholders Equity (JCP)

We inform that WEG S.A. board of directors, at the meeting held today decided to declare interest on stockholders' equity ("JCP") of R$ 263,328,880.97, corresponding to R$ 0.062764706 per share, to the shareholders of record on June 28, 2024, "ad referendum" of the general shareholder's meeting. From July 01, 2024 onwards, the shares will trade as "ex-payment of interest on stockholders' equity".

The payment of JCP will begin on August 14, 2024 and will be made to the net amount of

R$ 0.053350000 per share, after the 15% (fifteen percent) withholding of income tax, except for those shareholders that inform before June 28, 2024 to the depository financial institution Banco Bradesco S.A., their exemption from the previously mentioned taxation by legal provision. The amount paid as JCP will be allotted to the obligatory dividends, as determined by article 37 of WEG's by-laws.

Additional information may be obtained from the depository financial institution Banco Bradesco S.A., Shares and Custody Department, Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, phone +55 11 3684 9441 or directly from WEG S.A., at Av. Prefeito Waldemar Grubba, 3.300, Jaraguá do Sul, SC, phone +55 47 3276 6106.

Jaraguá do Sul, June 25, 2024

André Menegueti Salgueiro

Finance Director and

Investor Relations Officer