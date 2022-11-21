WEG S A : Live stream scheduled

WEG S.A.
A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY
CNPJ 84.429.695/0001-11
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Live stream scheduled - Only in Portuguese
WEG S.A. (B3: WEGE3 / OTC: WEGZY), in compliance with CVM Instruction nº 358/02 and in compliance with Circular Letter Nº 7/2020-CVM/SEP, announces to shareholders and the general market that Mr. Rodrigo Fumo Fernandes, Engineering Director of WEG Motors, will participate on November 22, 2022, at 08:30 am (BRT), in a live stream event "IBGC Conecta", promoted by Instituto Brasileiro de Governança Corporativa (IBGC). The event will discuss innovation as a factor of transformation and sustainability in organizations.
Access will be through the following link of the "IBGC Oficial" channel on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAAH-ElKD1s&ab_channel=IBGCOficial
Jaraguá do Sul, November 21, 2022
André Menegueti Salgueiro
Finance Director and
Investor Relations Officer
