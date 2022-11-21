Advanced search
    WEGE3   BRWEGEACNOR0

WEG S.A.

(WEGE3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-21 pm EST
39.49 BRL   +0.53%
04:36pWeg S A : Live stream scheduled
PU
03:11pWeg S A : energy-efficient motors power Hong Kong's sustainable development
PU
11/18Weg S A : Transcrição da Teleconferência de Resultados do 3T22
PU
WEG S A : Live stream scheduled

11/21/2022 | 04:36pm EST
WEG S.A.

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ 84.429.695/0001-11

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Live stream scheduled - Only in Portuguese

WEG S.A. (B3: WEGE3 / OTC: WEGZY), in compliance with CVM Instruction nº 358/02 and in compliance with Circular Letter Nº 7/2020-CVM/SEP, announces to shareholders and the general market that Mr. Rodrigo Fumo Fernandes, Engineering Director of WEG Motors, will participate on November 22, 2022, at 08:30 am (BRT), in a live stream event "IBGC Conecta", promoted by Instituto Brasileiro de Governança Corporativa (IBGC). The event will discuss innovation as a factor of transformation and sustainability in organizations.

Access will be through the following link of the "IBGC Oficial" channel on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAAH-ElKD1s&ab_channel=IBGCOficial

Jaraguá do Sul, November 21, 2022

André Menegueti Salgueiro

Finance Director and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 21:34:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
