WEG S A : Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors - 966

WEG S.A.

GRUPO WEG

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ sob nº 84.429.695/0001-11

Av. Prefeito Waldemar Grubba, 3.300

Jaraguá do Sul - Estado de Santa Catarina

NIRE 42300012203

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - No.966

On August 25, 2020, the members of the board of directors, summoned by the chairman Mr. Décio da Silva, met on conference call in order to deliberate:

Approved by unanimous vote, the Corporate Governance Report. Approved by unanimous vote, the Board Regulations. Approved by unanimous vote, in compliance with the item j of Article 22 of the Company's Bylaws, by signature of the Officers or attorneys under the terms of the Bylaws:

Contracting and providing a guarantee for the financing operating under the conditions below:

Total Amount.................... : Up to USD 15.000.000,00. Period.............................. : Up to 180 days. Borrower.......................... : WEG Electric Corporation

Being this all that there was to be decided upon, the chairman thanked all the present members and ended the meeting. Jaraguá do Sul (SC), August 25, 2020. Signed: Décio da Silva. Chairman of the board of directors. Nildemar Secches. Vice-chairman of the board. Sérgio Luiz Silva Schwartz. Martin Werninghaus. Dan Ioschpe. Miguel Normando Abdalla Saad. Siegfried Kreutzfeld. Members. This is a true copy of the minute transcribed on page 71 in the minutes book No. 23.

DÉCIO DA SILVA

Chairman of the Board of Directors