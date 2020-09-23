Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  WEG S.A.    WEGE3   BRWEGEACNOR0

WEG S.A.

(WEGE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 09/22
64.62 BRL   +1.92%
07:50aWEG S A : Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors - 967
PU
09/22WEG S A : Interest on Stockholders Equity (JCP)
PU
08/25WEG S A : Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors - 966
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WEG S A : Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors - 967

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 07:50am EDT

WEG S.A.

GRUPO WEG

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ sob nº 84.429.695/0001-11

Av. Prefeito Waldemar Grubba, 3.300

Jaraguá do Sul - Estado de Santa Catarina

NIRE 42300012203

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - No.967

On September 22, 2020, the members of the board of directors, summoned by the chairman Mr. Décio da Silva, met on conference call in order to deliberate:

  1. Approved by unanimous vote, the review of the Code of Ethics, as well as the composition of the Code of Ethics Management Committee and the composition of the Complaints Analysis Group.
  2. Approved by unanimous vote, the Management Compensation Policy.
  3. Approved by unanimous vote, as based on the estimated financial statements on September 30, 2020, to distribute interests on stockholders equity to the total amount of R$ 72,310,333.03, corresponding to R$ 0.034470588 per share or, after the 15% withholding income tax, as established on the second paragraph of article 9 of law No. 9.249/95, corresponding R$ 0.029300000 per share, based on the equity position on September 25, 2020, the shares being considered as "ex-interests on stockholders equity" from September 28, 2020. The entities that are exempt from the previously mentioned taxation shall receive the total gross amount. Interests on stockholders equity, in accordance to article 37 of WEG's by-laws and article 9 of law 9.249/95, are allotted to the obligatory dividends. Interest on stockholders equity were calculated after the deduction of 918,948 shares held in treasury, to a total of 2,097,740,051 shares. The date of credit will be on September 25, 2020 and the payment to shareholders will begin on March 10, 2021.

Being this all that there was to be decided upon, the chairman thanked all the present members and ended the meeting. Jaraguá do Sul (SC), September 22, 2020. Signed: Décio da Silva. Chairman of the board of directors. Nildemar Secches. Vice-chairman of the board. Sérgio Luiz Silva Schwartz. Martin Werninghaus. Dan Ioschpe. Miguel Normando Abdalla Saad. Siegfried Kreutzfeld. Members. This is a true copy of the minute transcribed on page 79 in the minutes book No. 23.

DÉCIO DA SILVA

Chairman of the Board of Directors

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 11:49:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WEG S.A.
07:50aWEG S A : Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors - 967
PU
09/22WEG S A : Interest on Stockholders Equity (JCP)
PU
08/25WEG S A : Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors - 966
PU
08/14WEG S.A. : Proxy Statments
CO
08/14WEG S.A. : Dividends
CO
08/11WEG S A : supplies electrical package to Alcooad's corn-based ethanol plant
PU
08/07WEG S A : lança tinta à prova de Coronavírus
PU
08/05WEG S A : signs a contract to supply Solar Electrocenters to Nebras Power and Ca..
PU
08/05WEG S A : 2Q20 Conference Call Transcript
PU
08/05WEG S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Transcrição da Teleconferência de Resultados d..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15 656 M 2 862 M 2 862 M
Net income 2020 1 851 M 338 M 338 M
Net cash 2020 1 061 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2020 70,7x
Yield 2020 0,75%
Capitalization 136 B 24 983 M 24 784 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,59x
EV / Sales 2021 7,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart WEG S.A.
Duration : Period :
WEG S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEG S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 52,71 BRL
Last Close Price 64,62 BRL
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target -18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -71,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harry Schmelzer Chief Executive Officer
Décio da Silva Chairman
André Luís Rodrigues Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Wandair José Garcia Information Technology Officer
Nildemar Secches Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEG S.A.86.44%24 983
KEYENCE CORPORATION21.02%107 572
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE11.15%63 756
NIDEC CORPORATION26.22%52 819
EATON CORPORATION PLC4.85%39 734
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-14.46%38 981
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group