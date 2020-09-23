WEG S A : Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors - 967

WEG S.A.

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - No.967

On September 22, 2020, the members of the board of directors, summoned by the chairman Mr. Décio da Silva, met on conference call in order to deliberate:

Approved by unanimous vote, the review of the Code of Ethics, as well as the composition of the Code of Ethics Management Committee and the composition of the Complaints Analysis Group. Approved by unanimous vote, the Management Compensation Policy. Approved by unanimous vote, as based on the estimated financial statements on September 30, 2020, to distribute interests on stockholders equity to the total amount of R$ 72,310,333.03, corresponding to R$ 0.034470588 per share or, after the 15% withholding income tax, as established on the second paragraph of article 9 of law No. 9.249/95, corresponding R$ 0.029300000 per share, based on the equity position on September 25, 2020, the shares being considered as "ex-interests on stockholders equity" from September 28, 2020. The entities that are exempt from the previously mentioned taxation shall receive the total gross amount. Interests on stockholders equity, in accordance to article 37 of WEG's by-laws and article 9 of law 9.249/95, are allotted to the obligatory dividends. Interest on stockholders equity were calculated after the deduction of 918,948 shares held in treasury, to a total of 2,097,740,051 shares. The date of credit will be on September 25, 2020 and the payment to shareholders will begin on March 10, 2021.

Being this all that there was to be decided upon, the chairman thanked all the present members and ended the meeting. Jaraguá do Sul (SC), September 22, 2020. Signed: Décio da Silva. Chairman of the board of directors. Nildemar Secches. Vice-chairman of the board. Sérgio Luiz Silva Schwartz. Martin Werninghaus. Dan Ioschpe. Miguel Normando Abdalla Saad. Siegfried Kreutzfeld. Members. This is a true copy of the minute transcribed on page 79 in the minutes book No. 23.

