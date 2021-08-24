WEG S A : Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors - 997

WEG S.A.

GRUPO WEG

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ nº 84.429.695/0001-11

Av. Prefeito Waldemar Grubba, 3.300

Jaraguá do Sul - Estado de Santa Catarina

NIRE 42300012203

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS No.997

On August 24, 2021, the members of the board of directors, summoned by the chairman Mr. Décio da Silva, met on a conference call in order to deliberate:

Approved by unanimous vote, the creation of the Audit Committee and its regulations. Approved by unanimous vote, the appointment of Mr. Dan Ioschpe as the coordinator member of the Audit Committee. He will be responsible for submitting to the board of directors the proposition for the Audit Committee activities implementation, according to its regulations.

Being this all that there was to be decided upon, the chairman thanked all the present members and ended the meeting. Jaraguá do Sul (SC). Signed: Décio da Silva. Chairman of the board of directors. Nildemar Secches. Vice-chairman of the board. Sérgio Luiz Silva Schwartz. Martin Werninghaus. Dan Ioschpe. Miguel Normando Abdalla Saad. Siegfried Kreutzfeld. Members. This is a true copy of the minute transcribed on page 96 in the minutes' book No. 24.

DÉCIO DA SILVA

Chairman of the Board of Directors