  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. WEG S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEGE3   BRWEGEACNOR0

WEG S.A.

(WEGE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 08/23
35.75 BRL   -0.64%
05:04pWEG S A : Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors - 997
PU
08/12WEG S A : launches Open Innovation challenge in the market
PU
08/04WEG S A : large transformer is operating at Brazilian Substation Furnas
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WEG S A : Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors - 997

08/24/2021 | 05:04pm EDT
WEG S.A.

GRUPO WEG

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ nº 84.429.695/0001-11

Av. Prefeito Waldemar Grubba, 3.300

Jaraguá do Sul - Estado de Santa Catarina

NIRE 42300012203

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS No.997

On August 24, 2021, the members of the board of directors, summoned by the chairman Mr. Décio da Silva, met on a conference call in order to deliberate:

  1. Approved by unanimous vote, the creation of the Audit Committee and its regulations.
  2. Approved by unanimous vote, the appointment of Mr. Dan Ioschpe as the coordinator member of the Audit Committee. He will be responsible for submitting to the board of directors the proposition for the Audit Committee activities implementation, according to its regulations.

Being this all that there was to be decided upon, the chairman thanked all the present members and ended the meeting. Jaraguá do Sul (SC). Signed: Décio da Silva. Chairman of the board of directors. Nildemar Secches. Vice-chairman of the board. Sérgio Luiz Silva Schwartz. Martin Werninghaus. Dan Ioschpe. Miguel Normando Abdalla Saad. Siegfried Kreutzfeld. Members. This is a true copy of the minute transcribed on page 96 in the minutes' book No. 24.

DÉCIO DA SILVA

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 21:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 22 111 M 4 211 M 4 211 M
Net income 2021 3 180 M 606 M 606 M
Net cash 2021 2 026 M 386 M 386 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,7x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 150 B 28 461 M 28 571 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,69x
EV / Sales 2022 5,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart WEG S.A.
Duration : Period :
WEG S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEG S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 35,75 BRL
Average target price 39,97 BRL
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harry Schmelzer Chief Executive Officer
André Luís Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer
Décio da Silva Chairman
Siegfried Kreutzfeld Independent Director
Daniel Ioschpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEG S.A.-5.60%27 786
KEYENCE CORPORATION13.38%143 108
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE28.96%99 575
EATON CORPORATION PLC39.39%67 300
NIDEC CORPORATION-3.93%64 681
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.26.54%61 334