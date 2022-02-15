Log in
WEG S A : Minutes of the Metting of the Board of Directors - 1,012

02/15/2022 | 05:34pm EST
WEG S.A.

GRUPO WEG

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ sob nº 84.429.695/0001-11

Av. Prefeito Waldemar Grubba, 3.300

Jaraguá do Sul - Estado de Santa Catarina

NIRE 42300012203

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS No.1,012

On February 15, 2022, the members of the board of directors, summoned by the chairman Mr. Décio da Silva, met on conference call in order to deliberate:

1. Approved by unanimous vote, as based on financial statements on December 31, 2021, to

distribute dividends to the total amount of R$ 861,037,023.51, corresponding to R$ 0.205203678per share, based on the equity position on February 18, 2022, the shares being considered as "ex-dividends" from February 21, 2022. There will be no income tax withholding for the payment of the dividends. Dividends were calculated after the deduction of 1,306,348 shares held in treasury, to a total of 4,196,011,650 shares. The payment to shareholders will begin on March 16, 2022.

  1. Approved by unanimous vote, management's report and financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2021, for submission to the Annual General Meeting.
  2. Approved by unanimous vote, the employees and directors profit sharing in the results of 2021.
  3. Approved by unanimous vote, the declaration of independence of the auditor in relation to the Company.
  4. Approved, by unanimous vote, the "Annual Report of the Audit Committee" for the year 2021, as well as the manifestation of that advisory body for the approval of the Financial Statements for that year.
  5. Approved by unanimous vote, the proposal to be submitted to the next Shareholders' Meeting, to increase the Company's capital from R$ 5,504,516,508.00 to R$ 6,504,516,508.00, through a partial incorporation of of Profit / Profit Retention Reserve for Investments accounts in the amount of R$ 1,000,000,000.00, with no increase in the number of shares. If the proposal is approved, the caput of article 5 of the Bylaws will be amended, reflecting what was decided.
  6. Approved by unanimous vote, in Compliance with item i of Article 22 of the Company's Bylaws, by signature of the Officers or attorneys under the terms of the Bylaws, related to contracting and provide guarantee for credit line in the following conditions:

Total Amount ..................

: Up to EUR 20,000,000.00

Borrower ........................

: WEG Holding GmbH

Period ...........................

: Undetermined

8. Approved by unanimous vote, in compliance with item j of Article 22 of the Company's Bylaws, to authorize the Company to provide a collateral signature, surety, and other guarantees in favor of its subsidiary WEG Holding GmbH, related to financing operations in the following conditions:

Total Amount ..................

: Up to EUR 300,000,000.00

Period ............................

: Up to 180 days

9. Approved by unanimous vote, in compliance with item j of Article 22 of the Company's Bylaws, to authorize the Company to provide a collateral signature, surety, and other guarantees in favor of its subsidiary WEG Equipamentos Elétricos S.A. to contract a credit line of Prepayment of Exports (PPE), with Swap for Brazilian Reais, with the following characteristics:

Total Amount ..................

: Up to USD 200,000,000.00

Period ............................

: Up to 36 months

10. Participation, on a part-time basis, of the members of the Fiscal Council, for the purposes mentioned in item III of Article 163 of Law 6,404/76.

Being this all that there was to be decided upon, the chairman thanked all the present members and ended the meeting. Jaraguá do Sul (SC), February 15, 2022. Signed: Décio da Silva. Chairman of the board of directors. Nildemar Secches. Vice-chairman of the board. Sérgio Luiz Silva Schwartz. Martin Werninghaus. Dan Ioschpe. Miguel Normando Abdalla Saad. Siegfried Kreutzfeld. Members. This is a true copy of the minute transcribed on page 71-72in the minutes book No. 25.

DÉCIO DA SILVA

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
