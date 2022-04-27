Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. WEG S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEGE3   BRWEGEACNOR0

WEG S.A.

(WEGE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/26 04:07:33 pm EDT
29.98 BRL   -3.94%
05:35aWEG S A : Minutes of the Metting of the Board of Directors - 1,019
PU
05:25aWEG S A : Capital Increase
PU
04/22WEG S A : signs a partnership agreement with Renault for Kwid
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WEG S A : Minutes of the Metting of the Board of Directors - 1,019

04/27/2022 | 05:35am EDT
WEG S.A. GRUPO WEG

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY CNPJ sob nº 84.429.695/0001-11 Av. Prefeito Waldemar Grubba, 3.300 Jaraguá do Sul - Estado de Santa Catarina NIRE 42300012203

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS N° 1,019

On April 26, 2022, the members of the board of directors, summoned by the chairman Mr. Décio da Silva, met in order to deliberate:

  • 1. Following the recommendation made by the Audit Committee in an opinion of April 22, 2022, discussed and approved, by unanimous vote, the 1Q22 Interim Financial Statements.

  • 2. Approved by unanimous vote, the evaluation of independent auditor's recommendations report.

Being this all that there was to be decided upon, the chairman thanked all the present members and ended the meeting. Jaraguá do Sul - SC. Signed: Décio da Silva. Chairman of the board of directors. Nildemar Secches. Vice-chairman of the board. Sérgio Luiz Silva Schwartz. Martin Werninghaus. Dan Ioschpe. Miguel Normando Abdalla Saad. Siegfried Kreutzfeld. Members. This is a true copy of the minute transcribed on page 99 in the minutes book No. 25.

DÉCIO DA SILVA

Presidente do Conselho de Administração

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 09:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
