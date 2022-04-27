WEG S A : Minutes of the Metting of the Board of Directors - 1,019

WEG S.A. GRUPO WEG

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY CNPJ sob nº 84.429.695/0001-11 Av. Prefeito Waldemar Grubba, 3.300 Jaraguá do Sul - Estado de Santa Catarina NIRE 42300012203

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS N° 1,019

On April 26, 2022, the members of the board of directors, summoned by the chairman Mr. Décio da Silva, met in order to deliberate:

1. Following the recommendation made by the Audit Committee in an opinion of April 22, 2022, discussed and approved, by unanimous vote, the 1Q22 Interim Financial Statements.

2. Approved by unanimous vote, the evaluation of independent auditor's recommendations report.

Being this all that there was to be decided upon, the chairman thanked all the present members and ended the meeting. Jaraguá do Sul - SC. Signed: Décio da Silva. Chairman of the board of directors. Nildemar Secches. Vice-chairman of the board. Sérgio Luiz Silva Schwartz. Martin Werninghaus. Dan Ioschpe. Miguel Normando Abdalla Saad. Siegfried Kreutzfeld. Members. This is a true copy of the minute transcribed on page 99 in the minutes book No. 25.

DÉCIO DA SILVA

Presidente do Conselho de Administração