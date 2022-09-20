WEG S A : Minutes of the Metting of the Board of Directors - 1,032

WEG S.A.

GRUPO WEG

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ nº 84.429.695/0001-11

Av. Prefeito Waldemar Grubba, 3.300

Jaraguá do Sul - Estado de Santa Catarina

NIRE 42300012203

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS No. 1,032

On September 20, 2022, the members of the board of directors, summoned by the chairman Mr. Décio da Silva, met at the company headquarters in order to deliberate:

1. Approved by unanimous vote, as based on the estimated financial statements of September 30,

2022, to distribute interests on stockholders equity to the total amount of R$ 185,118,326.49, corresponding to R$ 0.044117647 per share or, after the 15% withholding income tax, as established on the second paragraph of article 9 of law No. 9.249/95, corresponding R$ 0.037500000 per share, based on the equity position on September 23, 2022, the shares being considered "ex-interests on stockholders equity" from September 26, 2022. The entities that are exempt from the previously mentioned taxation shall receive the total gross amount. Interests on stockholders equity, according to article 37 of WEG's by-laws and article 9 of law 9.249/95, are allotted to the obligatory dividends. Interest on stockholders' equity was calculated after the deduction of 1,302,592 shares held in treasury to a total of 4,196,015,406 shares. The date of credit will be on September 23, 2022, and the payment to shareholders will begin on March 15, 2023.

Approved by unanimous vote the revision of the Related Party Transaction Policy. Approved by unanimous vote, in Compliance with item i.1 and j of Article 22 of the Company's Bylaws, by signature of the Officers or attorneys under the terms of the Bylaws, related to the increase and provide guarantee for credit line in the following conditions:

Total Amount ...................:USD 135,000,000.00 Borrower......................... :WEG EQUIPAMENTOS ELÉTRICOS S.A. - Up to USD 75,000,000.00 WEG HOLDING GMBH - Up to USD 30,000,000.00 WEG INTERNATIONAL TRADE GMBH - Up to USD 30,000,000.00 Period............................. :36 months

Being this all that there was to be decided upon, the chairman thanked all the present members and ended the meeting. Jaraguá do Sul (SC). Signed: Décio da Silva. Chairman of the board of directors. Nildemar Secches. Vice-chairman of the board. Sérgio Luiz Silva Schwartz. Martin Werninghaus. Dan Ioschpe. Siegfried Kreutzfeld. Tânia Conte Cosentino. This is a true copy of the minute transcribed on page 48 in the minutes' book No. 26.

DÉCIO DA SILVA

Chairman of the Board of Directors