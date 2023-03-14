WEG S.A.

CNPJ sob nº 84.429.695/0001-11

Av. Prefeito Waldemar Grubba, 3.300

Jaraguá do Sul - Estado de Santa Catarina

NIRE 42300012203

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - N° 1,048

On March 14, 2023, the members of the board of directors, summoned by the chairman Mr. Décio da Silva, met at the company headquarters in order to deliberate:

1. Approved by unanimous vote, as based on the estimated financial statements of March 31, 2023, to distribute interests on stockholders equity to the total amount of R$ 223,377,729.67, corresponding to R$ 0.053235294 per share or, after the 15% withholding income tax, as

established on the second paragraph of article 9 of law No. 9.249/95, corresponding R$ 0,045250000 per share, based on the equity position on March 17, 2023, the shares being considered "ex-interests on stockholders equity" from March 20, 2023. The entities that are exempt from the previously mentioned taxation shall receive the total gross amount. Interests on stockholders equity, according to article 37 of WEG's by-laws and article 9 of law 9.249/95, are allotted to the obligatory dividends. Interest on stockholders' equity was calculated after the deduction of 1,272,238 shares held in treasury to a total of 4,196,045,760 shares. The date of credit will be on March 21, 2023, and the payment to shareholders will begin on August 16, 2023.

Approved by unanimous vote, the call notice and the manual for shareholders participation, related to the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Meeting, to be held on April 25, 2023. Approved by unanimous vote, the compensation of the members of the Audit Committee.

Being this all that there was to be decided upon, the chairman thanked all the present members and ended the meeting. Jaraguá do Sul(SC). Signed: Décio da Silva - chairman of the board of directors. Nildemar Secches. Vice-chairman of the board. Sérgio Luiz Silva Schwartz. Martin Werninghaus. Dan Ioschpe. Siegfried Kreutzfeld. Tânia Conte Cosentino. Members. This is a true copy of the minute transcribed on page 67 in the minutes book No. 27.

